5 shows of Lee Do-hyun that showcase his versatility: The Glory, Youth of May, and more

South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, who's garnered a lot of attention for his spectacular acting in Netflix's The Glory, is unarguably one of the most versatile actors in the K-drama industry. With a lengthy filmography dipping into different genres, fans have witnessed quite a dimensional perspective of his acting.

The actor, who made his acting debut with Prison Playbook not too long ago, has been extremely experimenting with his roles and has aced them all effortlessly.

With only six years in the industry, Lee Do-hyun's acting has already earned him the title of one of the best, with a stable fan base that crowds in to watch all his releases just to witness him. In light of the actor finally gaining much-deserved recognition, here are five shows showcasing his versatility.

From Rom-Coms to Horror: 5 K-dramas that prove Lee Do-hyun as a versatile actor

1) Youth of May

Released in 2021, Youth of May is a romance-based K-drama that displays the story of a medical student and a nurse who get married at the insistence of the latter's father. However, the love buds between the two regardless, and the tragedy begins when we understand its setting as the horrific event of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.

Lee Do-hyun, who plays the role of the medical student, is portrayed as an ideal guy with a charismatic aura that makes both the audience and the female lead swoon. Many fans deem it an emotional rollercoaster worth riding, and the chemistry between the two main leads is just the cherry on top.

2) Sweet Home

With a huge leap in the genre, Lee Do-hyun's role in the apocalyptic horror show Sweet Home is yet another unique dimension he takes. The story takes shape as a group of flatmates try to fight the humans around them who are turning into zombies while trying to safeguard their humanity.

Playing the role of one of the flatmates, Lee Do-hyun becomes the group's mastermind and tries his best to plan their survival.

3) 18 Again

If an introverted Lee Do-hyun in a romance-based K-drama wasn't swoon-worthy enough, 18 Again is here to showcase an enthusiastic and extroverted side of him that makes the audience fall for him all the more. Released in 2020, the story revolves around a 37-year-old on the brink of a divorce, time-traveling to when he was 18.

Inspired by the American film 17 Again, the show has the main lead falling in love with his future wife all over again, inevitably affecting the life-changing decision he'll make in the future. If the plot isn't already interesting enough, the cheerful and hilarious male lead will make sure you binge the show.

4) The Glory

His most recent work, which has him receiving showers of praise from all over the world, The Glory, is yet another interesting plotline that fans can't help but binge-watch. The show revolves around a woman who was bullied throughout her school days and grew up to become a primary school teacher to get revenge.

Lee Do-hyun plays the role of Yeo Hyeon, who, upon hearing the tragic story of the victim, helps her take her revenge. As the two spend time together, sparks of romance inevitably fly between the two, and the engaging plot makes the show all the more entertaining.

5) Hotel Del Luna

Although Lee Do-hyun's role in Hotel Del Luna is quite small compared to the earlier discussed shows, it was surely enough for him to make an impact on the audience.

Adorned in historical attire, the actor played the role of the first love of Hote Del Luna's owner. The story describes the life of a thousand-year-old who's connected to a hotel that caters to dead souls before they take off to the external world.

In this show, the audience is yet again swooned by his unmatched charisma as he rolls his character as a warrior who also grows to have a soft spot for one woman.

As Lee Do-hyun continues to reel in fans with his undying charisma, increasing versatility, and unmatched aura, his fame and praises continue to pile up, and rightfully so.

