Melancholia ending explained: Do Yoon Su and Seung Yoo get their happy ending?

Melancholia episode 16 aired on Thursday and with it, the show reveals an answer to one of the most important questions that audiences have had for awhile now. Will Yoon Su (Lim Soo Jung) and her student Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun) really manage to cross all the obstacles in their life and end up together?

Seung Yoo falls in love with Yoon Su when it is not appropriate. She is his math instructor at school, but he falls in love because she helps him navigate through the most depressing time of his life.

This love also marks the downfall of Yoon Su in Melancholia. She attempts to out Asung High and Director Noh for corrupt practices. Instead, director Noh uses Seung Yoo’s classmate Sung Ye Rin to trap Yoon Su.

After she does this, she also uses Seung Yoo’s parents to slap multiple cases, including that of kidnapping, and sort of ran her out of town. Yoon Su, however, did not forget the way she had been treated in the past. Instead, she lies low and forms a fail proof plan before she makes a come back.

Finale of 'Melancholia' sees Director Noh lose against Yoon Su and Seung Yoo

It's been a few years since Yoon Su has been booted out of Asung High in Melancholia. Ye Rin’s brother also goes to the same school and just as she was manipulated by Noh in the past, her brother is too. This realization helps Ye Rin make a hard decision.

This, in addition to the consequences her parents face for their corrupt practices in educating their children, helps Ye Rin come to the conclusion that it was best to come clean to the public about everything.

When Director Noh and her allies believe that the witness would be a teacher who had helped them in the past, they are all shocked to find Ye Rin standing in front of the press and giving a statement. Her statement helps the prosecutors in their case against Director Noh, who also faces additional charges of embezzlement.

Her recently acquired position as one of the directors of her father’s company is now null and void and she is forced to face the legal battle by herself. Her loss helps many people move forward in the right direction in Melancholia.

This includes the Vice Principal of Asung High who has been loyal to her throughout. Director Noh being punished for all the wrong acts that she had committed in the past and present also helps her daughter understand the difference between right and wrong in Melancholia.

Director Noh’s daughter Ji Na helps Yoon Su in Melancholia

Both Yoon Su and Seung Yoo refuse to stoop to the levels of Director Noh. They help Director Noh’s daughter before she is steered in the wrong direction. When Ji Na and Si An have an argument, an accident occurs and Si An is hurt in Melancholia.

The teachers rush her to the hospital and after treatment Si An continues to stay unconscious in Melancholia. One other teacher and Yoon Su are the only people who know that Si An and Ji Na were possibly together when the incident had taken place.

Ji Na, Director Noh’s daughter in Melancholia, wishes to tell her mother the truth, but she does not get a chance. Her mother doesn’t listen to her version of the events, and instead tells her to keep quiet and lay low. This shocks Ji na, who realizes that her mother doesn’t trust her. However, she is unable to let things be and decides to visit Si An to ensure that her classmate is safe.

Yoon Su spots her in the hospital in Melancholia. She, along with Seung Yoo, have a heart-to-heart conversation with Ji Na and their trust in her helps her open up about the incident. Not only does she tell them the truth, but she also decides to help them gather evidence against her mother. She collects all the important documents about the corruption that takes place in the school, along with details of the funds that were embezzled by her mother.

That is how Ye Rin and Ji Na help Seung Yoo and Yoon Su with revealing the truth about the past and the present in Melancholia. Once the truth is out, nothing keeps Seung Yoo away from Yoon Su. While their life together is not shown explicitly, a picture at the end of the show tells audiences that the two do indeed get their happy ending.

