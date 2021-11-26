Melancholia episode 5: Seung Yoo confesses feelings to a shocked Yoon Su

Melancholia's recent episode saw Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun) realize the depth of his feelings for Yoon Su (Lim Soo Jung). He went to the extent of confessing it all to her, but metaphorically. Yoon Su also realized what Seung Yoo meant, because she looked shocked at how she was approached by her student.

Seung Yoo had first met Yoon Su as a person who had switched her bag with him in a train. It was only later that Yoon Su reintroduced herself as a teacher of Asung High. From the beginning of Melancholia, he found it interesting that she would understand his perspective of the world after just one look at the photographs that he took.

So Seung Yoo struggled to contain the growing affection that he felt for his teacher Yoon Su. Of course, everyone around him found it inappropriate and so did Yoon Su.

Every time someone addressed the rumors among students about the two of them in Melancholia, she was offended. She couldn't help but be offended at how the world perceived her attention towards a gifted mathematician.

Yoon Su actively distances herself from Seung Yoo in Melancholia episode 5

Yoon Su's fiance Ryu Sung Jae also noticed that Seung Yoo was extremely observant when it came to her. For instance, when Ye Rin sabotaged Yoon Su's bike breaks, she had met with an accident.

Seung Yoo couldn't help but rush to her side and carry her to the hospital. Other students, especially his rival Kyu Young, used this to taunt Seung Yoo further in Melancholia.

For Yoon Su, it was a chance to understand that her student may have a crush on her, just as her fiance had said. This is also the reason why she decided to take a step back from Seung Yoo. Instead, she found Ye Rin's behavior worrying. Her lack of guilt over winning a competition, despite the victory rightfully belonging to Seung Yoo, bothered her in Melancholia.

Yoon Su's emotional turmoil in Melancholia episode 5

So she decided to hand Ye Rin a test to gage her stress and anxiety levels. When Ye Rin filled it up, she also realized that her mental state was not at the peak.

This only frustrated her because she was not perfect and neither was she talented like Seung Yoo. She believed that Seung Yoo's affinity for mathematics was unfair, and believed that she needed a one-up over him.

This was also why she refused to feel guilty about her victory at the Olympiad. She believed that her parents' influence helped her put her on an equal footing with someone as talented as Seung Yoo.

Her father's "setting," as he had called it, was outed when Director Noh Jung Ah's sister, No Yeon Woo, used her contacts at the MBC news station to report about it in Melancholia.

The two sisters were competing to succeed their father in the K-Drama, and Jung Ah's methods were not approved by her sister who was the director of the middle school run by Asung Foundation.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In their power struggle in Melancholia, Yoon Su and her student Seung Yoo get involved unintentionally, and this might be what led Yoon Su to blow the whistle about Asung High School.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan