Melancholia episode 6: Will Yoon Su’s wedding be canceled after Director Noh’s dirty move?

Melancholia episode 6 saw Yoon Su (Lim Soo Jung) fall for Director Noh Jung Ah's trap. As a result, her wedding itself may get called off.

It all started with Yoon Su's need to educate Ye Rin the right way. She was against the latter's parents pulling strings for their daughter. However, in an attempt to teach Ye Rin right from wrong, Yoo Su pushed the buttons of the wrong people.

This included the Director of Asung High, Noh. After the fiasco at the Olympiad, it became essential to Ye Rin that she tops the upcoming mid-term exams in school. She depended on the answer keys that her father got from Director Noh, but he refused to leak the exam answer key this time.

Ye Rin was under enough pressure to attempt a deal with Director Noh in exchange for the answer key. She sent her the picture that she took of Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun) with Yoon Su at the airport, where the latter is leaning on the former. It was possible to mistake the relationship between the two if they were unaware that Yoon Su was Seung Yoo's teacher in Melancholia.

However, that is precisely what Ye Rin had banked on.

Director Noh finds reason to throw Yoon Su out in Melancholia episode 6

Initially, Director Noh refused the exchange. She also sent Ye Rin back empty-handed. However, she handed the answer key to Ye Rin's mother through another math teacher.

Ye Rin is hugely grateful for the last-minute rescue. However, what she did not expect was to get caught.

Yoon Su had pointed out an error in one of the questions and changed the numerical in the equation expected to be solved in Melancholia. So the answer also changed accordingly. However, Ye Rin solved the question blindly and wrote the answer that she had memorized from the answer key.

Yoon Su caught this the moment she went through the answer sheets in Melancholia. When a fellow teacher quipped that the way Ye Rin solved the question made it seem as if she copied from the answer key directly, Yoon Su decided to investigate.

To stop this, Director Noh suggested a resit of the examination due to a technicality that was otherwise to be missed.

It was Seung Yoo who helped Yoon Su and the other math teacher. He solved the problem with logic and reasoning and fought the decision made by the teachers.

Yoon Su paid attention to Ye Rin's answer sheet again after this. Ye Rin was hyperventilated on being questioned and had to be taken to the school clinic in Melancholia.

Ye Rin's angered mother slapped Yoon Su and created a massive uproar in school. The only way to convince Yoon Su not to take legal action was to have Ye Rin's mother apologize and promise a thorough investigation into the answer key leak. However, Director Noh had no intention of carrying out her promise.

Director Noh learned in Melancholia episode 6 that Yoon Su met with her sister Noh Yeon Woo. She suspected that Yoon Su might backstab her or blow the whistle on certain practices of Asung High, and that is why she used the picture that Ye Rin had given her.

Yoon Su's wedding day ruined in Melancholia

The day of Yoon Su's wedding in Melancholia is when Seung Yoo is scheduled to give a talk at a math conference. His love for maths was rekindled, and he took the opportunities that he got seriously.

He accepted that Yoon Su was soon to be married and even pushed himself to wish her well. However, the day did not turn out well for his teacher.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The picture that Yoon Su had taken at the airport was exhibited on the projector in the wedding hall in front of all the guests. Yoon Su and her fiance are both extremely shocked, and, probably, her wedding may just get called off in Melancholia.

Edited by Ravi Iyer