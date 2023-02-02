“Is Lee Do-hyun actually enlisting”: Fans react as the actor’s agency responds to military enlistment reports

On February 2, South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported that actor Lee Do-hyun was preparing to enlist in the military in the first half of 2023. The outlet also stated that the actor will enlist after finishing filming for all his upcoming dramas, mainly The Glory and Bad Mom.

However, these reports have been denied by the actor's agency, Yuehua Entertainment, stating that nothing has been decided yet, and they will reveal if the actor will enlist or not.

The rising Korean actor has received immense love and support from fans for his projects such as 18 Again, The Glory, and more. However, after hearing rumors about his enlistment in the military, one fan tweeted:

“Is #LeeDoHyun is actually enlisting ??? Or is it just a rumour.. I feel like we just got him back after a year break tho”

Hafsaaaaa @strawberryht18

I feel like we just got him back after like a year break tho Is #LeeDoHyun actually enlisting ??? Or is it just a rumourI feel like we just got him back after like a year break tho Is #LeeDoHyun actually enlisting ??? Or is it just a rumour 😭😭I feel like we just got him back after like a year break tho

Lee Do-hyun fans react to actor’s military enlistment news and his responsibility to look after his family

리!리! ♡ 🍊⚖️🔮 @blueskypallette Lee dohyun has been very open his curiosity and goal towards military... he's so curious about his body and role he's gonna get after he enlisted, something like yoo sijin too.. now that he is done several works and has bought for his mom too... maybe he thought this is it Lee dohyun has been very open his curiosity and goal towards military... he's so curious about his body and role he's gonna get after he enlisted, something like yoo sijin too.. now that he is done several works and has bought for his mom too... maybe he thought this is it https://t.co/wF1rJPn6BJ

Lee Do-hyun has always been open about his military enlistment plans. The actor has also been candid about his personal life and ambitions. Ever since he wanted to become an actor and purchase things for his mother as well as take care of his brother, he has always been vocal about his aspirations.

In light of the latest news, fans are discussing how he has accomplished so much in life and is now finally ready to serve his country without any difficulties. Previously, the actor stated that he would be able to join the military after providing for his mother, who used to sell newspapers for a living and afford a living for his younger brother.

The actor has also previously shared how he wanted to reach 100 kgs after joining the military because he’s never weighed more than 80 kgs, explaining that after gaining that kind of weight, he will be able to play diverse characters and experience a new side of himself. The actor is constantly challenging himself by playing new roles and has been a good son and brother by fulfilling his responsibilities.

리!리! ♡ 🍊⚖️🔮 @blueskypallette



"Nothing has been decided for Lee Dohyun's enlistment schedule. The article is not right." YHE shared.



Please be right.

#이도현 #LEEDOHYUN YUEHUA RESPONDS TO RECENT ARTICLE."Nothing has been decided for Lee Dohyun's enlistment schedule. The article is not right." YHE shared.Please be right. YUEHUA RESPONDS TO RECENT ARTICLE. "Nothing has been decided for Lee Dohyun's enlistment schedule. The article is not right." YHE shared.Please be right.#이도현 #LEEDOHYUN https://t.co/Gn7foNQcBq

Despite speculation of his enlistment making rounds online, sources from the actor’s agency clarified the ongoing rumors surrounding the actor’s military enlistment and stated:

“Nothing has been decided. Since it is mandatory duty, we will immediately inform you once the enlistment period is decided."

The source also explained that the actor’s enlistment date is yet to be discussed. Lee Do-hyun, who was born in 1995, is currently 27 years old.

lee do hyun update🍁 @LDH_UPDATE



#LeeDoHyun #이도현 Yuehua Ent. added "going to military is his duty but the date has not been set yet. We will tell you as soon as we get the confirmation (the date for his enlistment)" Yuehua Ent. added "going to military is his duty but the date has not been set yet. We will tell you as soon as we get the confirmation (the date for his enlistment)"#LeeDoHyun #이도현 https://t.co/rceaUWnLoN

Fans have mixed reactions to the news regarding Lee Do-hyun's military enlistment. While some are elated that the actor isn’t going anytime soon, others feel he will soon enlist as the news is out regarding his military enlistment.

Check out some fan reactions below:

🌅 @freesiablodeuyn in early 2020 he kinda worried talking bout enlist, cuz it means he will leave his family and they need to work extra hard for living. so dohyun has goal to always works and when he enlist, his family no need to worry about money again. that way he can enlist in peace #leedohyun in early 2020 he kinda worried talking bout enlist, cuz it means he will leave his family and they need to work extra hard for living. so dohyun has goal to always works and when he enlist, his family no need to worry about money again. that way he can enlist in peace #leedohyun https://t.co/XqvrmuQYBa

리!리! ♡ 🍊⚖️🔮 @blueskypallette The entire time i can only blink and shaking.... idk i had mixed feeling too, i want dohyun to go so he can go back faster and work again, but im not ready too... i want him to witness his first movie on big screen first.. achieve more ㅠㅠ



The entire time i can only blink and shaking.... idk i had mixed feeling too, i want dohyun to go so he can go back faster and work again, but im not ready too... i want him to witness his first movie on big screen first.. achieve more ㅠㅠhttps://t.co/ZEUoJwaY2O

kri @kanghyunis “lee dohyun reportedly “yhe denies

to enlist in the first reports of

half of 2023.” enlistment.” “lee dohyun reportedly “yhe deniesto enlist in the first reports ofhalf of 2023.” enlistment.” https://t.co/c6kil59hhD

tawwy 🍁🦊🐥 @purplishsky_



He disappeared in 2022, and then rising again like a phoenix in 2023 🫶🏻 The drought era of lee dohyun that we've been through in 2022 apperantly was the price that we have to pay for getting the unstoppable project of him this year lolHe disappeared in 2022, and then rising again like a phoenix in 2023 🫶🏻 The drought era of lee dohyun that we've been through in 2022 apperantly was the price that we have to pay for getting the unstoppable project of him this year lol 😂😂He disappeared in 2022, and then rising again like a phoenix in 2023 🫶🏻 https://t.co/85gevUWzOH

tawwy 🍁🦊🐥 @purplishsky_ If the rumor is true, then our February - June (approximately) gonna be so full of Lee Dohyun 🥹



We're gonna get some promotion content from The Glory part 2 and The Good Bad Mother, and then after The Glory part 2, we're gonna watch The Good Bad Mother from April to June 🥹🫶🏻 If the rumor is true, then our February - June (approximately) gonna be so full of Lee Dohyun 🥹We're gonna get some promotion content from The Glory part 2 and The Good Bad Mother, and then after The Glory part 2, we're gonna watch The Good Bad Mother from April to June 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/U8HB4RcBna

Diá @diansview @leejaewookswife If he goes now I will be devastated with glory part two out soon. He will be missed when he enlists!!!! #LeeDoHyun @leejaewookswife If he goes now I will be devastated with glory part two out soon. He will be missed when he enlists!!!! #LeeDoHyun

More about Lee Do-hyun

Lee Do-hyun is one of the rising actors in South Korea, whose career has been gaining momentum among international fans because of his hit dramas such as 18 Again, Sweet Home, Clean with Passion for Now, Prison Playbook, Youth of May, Hotel Del Luna, Melancholia, and The Glory.

The actor also snagged three Best New Actors for his role in the JTBC drama 18 Again, bagging awards at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, 7th APAN Star Awards, and the 19th Korea First Brand Awards, thus showcasing his potential as an actor.

Lee Do-hyun is set to make his comeback with The Glory season 2 on March 10 and has been confirmed for the upcoming healing drama Bad Mom.

Poll : 0 votes