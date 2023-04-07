Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming drama Dr. Romantic 3's first teaser out

On April 7, 2023, SBS dropped the first teaser of Ahn Hyo-seop’s upcoming drama Dr. Romantic 3. The teaser features the show’s main cast, including Lee Sung-kyung and Han Suk-kyu.

The upcoming season of Dr. Romantic 3 revolves around the stories and struggles of doctors, patients, and staff residing in the countryside. Doctors working at Doldam Hospital are trying to do everything they can to save their patients under the guidance of Teacher Kim.

The cast from the second season will continue to be a part of the upcoming Dr. Romantic 3, which features Kim Min-jae, So Ju-yeon, Im Won-hee, Byun Woo-mon, Jung Ji-ah, and Jin-kyung in the supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the first teaser has raised anticipation among K-drama fans who want to see each character's development in the drama.

mackenzie ahn @mckenzieahn_ OMG!! a teaser from Dr. Romantic 3! This looks so intense and exciting!! 🤩 I can't wait to see what they have prepared for us this season. April 28th, please come faster!



Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, and Han Suk-kyu in action in the latest teaser

Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, and Han Suk-kyu are set to chronicle the roles of leading characters Seo Woo-jin, Cha Eun-jae, and Teacher Kim. Teacher Kim will once again guide other doctors at Doldam Hospital on how to deal with the different types of patients and overcome the crisis of one’s life.

In the latest teaser for the medical drama Dr. Romantic 3, the trio is seen in action, treating patients on the verge of life and death. The teaser starts with someone constantly shooting on a gloomy night on the shore, where a shop appears to arrive. The scene shifts to showcasing someone skiing without fear amidst the heavy snowfall.

Han Suk-kyu’s character, Teacher Kim, stands beside the stretcher where a patient usually lies. In the next scene, he’s seen picking up his doctor’s robe and coming into the operating room, holding a scalpel to operate on the patient.

In other scenes, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae are seen in a frightening and intense situation where the duo tries their best to save the patients by providing CPR.

The couple is seen facing many upcoming challenges in the new teaser, with the start of something ominous awaiting the Doldam Hospital. The scene ends with Teacher Kim sitting in his room and stating:

“It’s going to start again.”

Upon watching the latest teaser for Dr. Romantic 3, K-drama fans could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express how elated they were. Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming drama will be penned by screenwriter Kang Eun-Kyung and helmed by director Yu In-sik.

More about Ahn Hyo-seop

Ahn Hyo-seop is one of the most prominent actors in the South Korean entertainment agency. He is Canadian by nationality and has previously offered to join the K-pop group GOT7. He declined the offer to venture out into an acting career.

Since then, Ahn Hyo-seop has starred in many dramas, including A Business Proposal, Abyss, Dr. Romantic 2, Lovers of the Red Sky, and others. He is also confirmed to star in the upcoming Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. The Korean remake is titled A Time Called You.

Ahn Hyo-seop’s upcoming drama Dr. Romantic 3 is slated to premiere on April 28, 2023, with 16 episodes.

