The Good Bad Mother: Release date, plot, cast, trailers, and everything to know about Lee Do-hyun’s upcoming drama

South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun has been creating a buzz among the K-drama community with his latest hit Netflix series, The Glory, where he played the leading role. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Lee Do-hyun's upcoming Netflix healing and comedy drama The Good Bad Mother, where he will act alongside veteran actresses Ra Mi-ran and Ahn Eun-jin.

Fans are excited to see him in action in the upcoming project as he is known for his realistic approach while selecting his scripts.

Lee Do-hyun’s upcoming drama The Good Bad Mother will premiere on April 26, 2023

The upcoming healing and comedy drama The Good Bad Mother is slated to premiere on April 26, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix. The show consists of 14 episodes and will air every Wednesday and Thursday. Each episode will last about 60-70 minutes.

Plot

Lee Do-hyun's The Good Bad Mother revolves around a mother who spent her entire life solely dedicated to her son so that he can become successful and avoid the misfortunes of life. From giving birth to her son to raising a pig farm and getting neglected by her son, the female lead continues to face several challenges in the trailer of the drama.

While growing up, Lee Do-hyun's mother, Ra Min-ran, looked after every need of her son, who later became a successful and ambitious prosecutor. While climbing up the ladder of success, he gets detached from the people and places that matter most to him. Unfortunately, he meets with an accident that affects his mind immensely and he becomes a child again.

The trailer also sees Kang-hoo and Mi-joo fall in love with each other after growing up together. However, their relationship didn’t last long as Mi-joo decided to put an end to it. However, as a few years pass, the two meet again but under completely different circumstances as Kang-hoon has become a child.

Characters

The main cast of the upcoming slice-of-life drama includes Ra Min-ran, Lee Do-hyun, and Ahn Eun-ji. The show will dive into the lives of three people who are on a quest for happiness after facing several struggles in their lives.

Lee Do-hyun as Kang-ho

Lee Do-hyun is set to chronicle the role of the successful and stubborn prosecutor Kang-ho, who is described as being cold-hearted. Kang-ho neglected his mother while pursuing success in his career. While growing up, he was always strictly supervised by his mother, which compelled him to harbor harsh feelings towards her.

However, things change for Lee Do-hyun's character when he meets with an unfortunate accident and loses his memory. He becomes a child again and returns to his hometown where his mother takes care of him.

Lee Do-hyun is famous for his roles in a number of hit dramas including Hotel Del Luna, 18 Again, Youth of May, and others.

Ra Mi-ran as Young-soon

The veteran actress Ra Mi-ran has appeared in many dramas and movies throughout her career and is best known for Reply 1988, Melting Me Softly, Hope, and more.

She is set to play the role of Lee Do-hyun’s mother in the drama The Good Bad Mother. Chronicling the role of Young-soon, the actress will shed light on the struggles a single mother faces as she runs a pig farm for a living. While behaving like a bad mother to Kang-ho, she was harsh on her son so that he would not become like her when he grew up. She was strict and stubborn with him so that he could become a successful adult and not have to depend on anyone for his livelihood.

Ahn Eun-ji as Mi-joo

Known for her roles in dramas including Hospital Playlist, The One and Only, More Than friends, and others, Ahn Eun-ji is set to star in another Netflix drama, The Good Bad Mother. She will play the character of Mi-joo, Kang-hoon's childhood friend, in the upcoming title.

Having a strong personality, she doesn’t refrain from demanding justice and is known for her warm heart. Mi-joo meets Kang-hoon when he returns to his hometown after meeting with an accident. She takes care of Kang-hoon and the duo soon discovers a new meaning in life.

The Good Bad Mother showcases a promising slice-of-life and healing drama as predicted by many K-drama fans, who can't wait to see what the show has in store for them when it releases on April 26.

Poll : 0 votes