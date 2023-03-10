“Doldam squad is coming”: Dr Romantic 3 teases a new image ahead of April premiere

On March 10, SBS released a new teaser poster for their upcoming drama, Dr Romantic 3. The medical-romance drama is the third installment in the Dr Romantic franchise and stars Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Min-jae, So Ju-yeon, Jin Kyung, Im Won-hee, Byun Woo-min, and Jung Ji-ahn, among others.

In the teaser poster, Dr. Kim Sabu's office is shown washed in the balmy glow of sunlight.

In anticipation of Dr Romantic 3, one Twitter user @iconickdramas wrote, “Doldam squad is coming.” The new season is all set to premiere in April as a Friday-Saturday SBS drama.

Dr Romantic 3 will take over Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver 2 in the Friday-Saturday slot in April

Dr Romantic 3 will take over Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver 2, which is currently on air and will occupy the Friday-Saturday slot in April. Notably, both of these dramas are the new installments of popular SBS K-drama franchises—Dr Romantic and Taxi Driver.

Eagle-eyed fans saw a picture of Dr. Kim Sabu, played by Han Suk-kyu, and a picture of Lee Young-jo. Based on this moment, fans are assuming that Dr Romantic 3 will focus on Dr Kim Sabu’s romance and, in all probability, introduce his love interest in this season of the show, which was faintly teased in the previous season.

Another Easter egg noticed by fans was particularly the text on the poster:

“I hope his romance will comfort us once again.”

Well, i guess this time we're finally gonna get Romance of kimsabu in DR ROMANTIC

Is that Kim Sa-Bu's ex girlfriend?

"I hope his romance will comfort us once again."

Oddball Project

Two frames of photographs. One is Doldam. The other one is Kim Sabu and Lee Young-jo.



Little things that are included in this poster:
- "I hope his romance will comfort us once again."
- Oddball Project
- Two frames of photographs. One is Doldam. The other one is Kim Sabu and Lee Young-jo.

im so ready to finally see the doldam squad agaiiin

SBS’ flagship medical romance drama Dr Romantic focuses on Dr Kim Sabu (Han Suk-kyu), a genius but slightly erratic triple-board certified surgeon who once worked at Seoul’s top medical center, Geosan University Hospital, as Dr. Boo Yong-jo.

However, after an irreversible and traumatic incident, he leaves Seoul’s top medical center to accept a job as the medical head at Doldam, a small hospital located in Gangwon province, and changed his name from Dr. Boo Yong-ju to Dr. Kim Sabu.

Despite his strict demeanor, he is well respected and revered by the medical staff at Doldam for his excellence, keen eye, and honest methods of working. In season 1, he encouraged Dr. Kang Dong-joo (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Dr. Yoon Seo-jeong (Seo Hyun-jin) to become better doctors and not chase money and fame.

Season 2 of Dr Romantic focuses on a similar trajectory, where Dr. Seo Woo-jin (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Dr. Cha Eun-jae (Lee Sung-kyung) are recruited by Dr. Kim Sabu to join Doldam and give a new shape to their troubled medical careers and find a new lease of life at Doldam.

Park Eun-bin will reportedly make a cameo in Dr Romantic 3

Director Yoo In Sik of Extraordinary Attorney Woo was also director for Dr Romantic series.

If the word on the street is to be believed, actress Park Eun-bin has been roped in to make a special appearance in Dr Romantic 3. The drama is penned by Kang Eun-kyung and Lim Hye-min and directed by Yoo In-shik, who previously directed the sleeper hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which catapulted Park Eun-bin to global stardom.

Notably, Yoo In-shik has also been the director of the Dr Romantic franchise and has reportedly requested that she make a special appearance on the series, though nothing has been confirmed yet. If this turns out to be true, Park Eun-bin will reunite with her Do You Like Brahms? co-star Kim Min-jae, who plays a male nurse named Park Eun-tak in Dr Romantic.

