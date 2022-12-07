The cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the upcoming drama Dr. Romantic 3

On December 5, it was reported that the cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, including Joo Hyun-young, Ha Yoon-kyung, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Im Sung-jae, will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming medical drama, Dr. Romantic 3.

The actors are reported to be making a special cameo appearance due to the close bond they share with director Yoo In-sik, who previously directed Extraordinary Attorney Woo and is currently filming Dr. Romantic 3.

The drama presents the story of an autistic young girl named Young Woo who embarks on a journey to find herself through her different relationships with people.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo's cast played different characters in the drama

The slice-of-life and legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo is one of the most watched non-English shows on Netflix. The drama captured the attention of viewers with its phenomenal storytelling and brilliant acting by the actors.

Joo Hyun-young played the role of Dong Geu-rami, the high school best friend of the main character, Young Woo. She was a badass and knew how to deal with the bully. Dong Geu-rami and Young-woo’s friendship is still one of the most prominent in the drama world.

Ha Yoon-kyung played the character Choi Soo-yeon. Her character is popularly known as Sunshine among K-drama fans because of her helpful and sweet nature.

Joo Jong-hyuk portrayed Kwon Min-woo, whose goal was to make the main character, Young Woo, feel embarrassed, and he was jealous of her privileges. Fans apparently had a bitter-sweet relationship with the character, as he had some character development towards the end of the show.

Im Sung-jae played the character of a restaurant owner named Kim Min-shik. He supported the main lead and brought comic relief to the drama.

The drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo brought extraordinary stories to life through the versatile actors Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, and Kang Yi-young, who carried out their characters with utmost sincerity.

Dr. Romantic 3 focuses on stories of sincere doctors working in a countryside hospital

The much-awaited third season of the medical drama Dr. Romantic is finally making its return. Fans are equally excited to see the same cast from season 2 in season 3. Actors from the previous season, including Han Seok-kyu, Lee Sung-kyung, and Ahn Hyo-seop, will star in the drama.

Many fans apparently re-watched the previous seasons of the show while waiting for the new season.

The upcoming drama Dr. Romantic 3 will convey how doctors try their best to save the lives of patients and the kinds of struggles they have to face while doing so. The show will focus on bringing the stories of sincere doctors working in a countryside hospital called Doldam Hospital.

The upcoming medical drama Dr. Romantic 3 series is set to premiere in the first half of 2023.

