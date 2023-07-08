SEVENTEEN member Mingyu caused a frenzy among Taylor Swift as well as K-pop fans with his recent Instagram post, shared on July 7, 2023. Fans analyzed the post with more than just a casual glance, speculating playfully about its hidden meaning. Many fans believe that Mingyu deliberately chose to share the photo on the same day as the release of Taylor Swift's re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Many interpreted the post as Mingyu relating himself to the lyrics of Taylor's songs. Since then, they have been actively comparing the K-pop idol to a very specific set of lyrics from Swift's popular song, Back to December:

"I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile, so good to me, so right."

SEVENTEEN fans, also known as Carats, are captivated by the possibility of connections between Mingyu and Taylor Swift's heartfelt lyrics.

ً @mingyusfolder kim mingyu, the man in every taylor swift's songs kim mingyu, the man in every taylor swift's songs https://t.co/wIzfoxzxSQ

Fans flood the internet with posts comparing Mingyu to men "written by Taylor"

Kim Mingyu recently delighted fans with an adorable Instagram post featuring four photos of himself. In the pictures, he is seen sporting a charming look, wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt paired with a simple white shirt. Completing the ensemble, he donned a black cap. There was also a glass of iced Americano on the table.

Fans couldn't help but swoon over Mingyu's flawless pictures, envisioning him as the epitome of someone's dream partner.

Fans believe that Mingyu possesses a tan complexion, which they find appealing and charming. They also perceive him as having a sweet smile that brings joy and warmth to those around him. The phrase "so good to me, so right" suggests that fans feel a deep connection with him through his presence, interactions, and overall positive impact on their lives as a member of SEVENTEEN.

By comparing these lyrics to Mingyu, fans expressed their affection and longing for him, highlighting his physical attributes and the positive feelings he brings to them. It reflects their admiration and emotional attachment to Mingyu as a beloved K-pop idol.

Given Taylor Swift's tendency to draw inspiration from romantic relationships in her songs, many began speculating imaginatively that Mingyu could potentially be the muse behind her lyrics.

regi🌙 @arichanie jae ☾ @hoshiloq mingyu said STREAM SPEAK NOW mingyu said STREAM SPEAK NOW https://t.co/8DSldKF1gZ this is coincidence OR you telling me mingyu knows fans made him a taylor swift boy? specifically back to december HOsjdhrjwihwisus twitter.com/hoshiloq/statu… this is coincidence OR you telling me mingyu knows fans made him a taylor swift boy? specifically back to december HOsjdhrjwihwisus twitter.com/hoshiloq/statu…

drei @evildeadrei jae ☾ @hoshiloq mingyu said STREAM SPEAK NOW mingyu said STREAM SPEAK NOW https://t.co/8DSldKF1gZ i’m actually choosing to believe he intentionally posted this today because he knew people would make Speak Now edits of him twitter.com/hoshiloq/statu… i’m actually choosing to believe he intentionally posted this today because he knew people would make Speak Now edits of him twitter.com/hoshiloq/statu…

vico blanco @vicentejian kim mingyu posting these photos the same day taylor released speak now tv bc he knows he got that tan skin, sweet smile, SO GOOD TO ME, SO RIGHT!!!; kim mingyu posting these photos the same day taylor released speak now tv bc he knows he got that tan skin, sweet smile, SO GOOD TO ME, SO RIGHT!!!; https://t.co/uK5Lp1zVSe

a; @jenaissanttte twitter.com/vicentejian/st… vico blanco @vicentejian kim mingyu posting these photos the same day taylor released speak now tv bc he knows he got that tan skin, sweet smile, SO GOOD TO ME, SO RIGHT!!!; kim mingyu posting these photos the same day taylor released speak now tv bc he knows he got that tan skin, sweet smile, SO GOOD TO ME, SO RIGHT!!!; https://t.co/uK5Lp1zVSe AHH NO STOPPPP, he's so back to december coded. im crying AHH NO STOPPPP, he's so back to december coded. im crying 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/vicentejian/st…

Back To december is a song from Swift's previously released Speak Now album of 2010. Recently, the world-known star re-recorded this entire album and re-released it on July 7.

Meanwhile, Mingyu has no known upcoming solo schedules as of now and has been gearing up for SEVENTEEN's new Japanese album, Always Yours.

Mingyu has always received worldwide praises for his tall stature, broad shoulders, pumped muscles and beautifully featured face. Because of his striking looks and undeniable charm, has earned himself a reputation as one of the most captivating and handsome idols in the realm of K-pop.

