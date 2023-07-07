Which lyrics changed? Taylor Swift's new lines in Better Than Revenge leave the internet divided

Pop icon Taylor Swift thrilled fans on July 7 with the release of her version of her beloved 2010 studio album, Speak Now. Notably, she made some changes in a recorded version of a song called Better Than Revenge, which had previously stirred controversy.

Originally penned in the aftermath of Taylor's breakup with Joe Jonas back in 2008, Better Than Revenge has long been speculated to be a musical commentary on Joe's relationship with Camila Belle.

In the original version of the song, Taylor sang this line that made controversy in the past:

"She's an actress, but she's better known for the things that she does on the mattress."

However, in the re-recorded version, Taylor has chosen to replace it with:

"She's an actress, he was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums has been her desire to regain control of the master recordings, which were originally acquired by Scooter Braun and subsequently sold to a private equity firm for a substantial sum.

By reimagining them and releasing her own versions, Taylor aims to encourage her fans to embrace the new renditions rather than supporting the previously owned recordings.

Taylor Swift is releasing her re-recorded version after Scooter Brown acquired the old albums' rights in a $300m deal

Taylor Swift made a surprising announcement on June 30, 2019. She said that she would be making new recordings of her first six albums. This decision came after Scooter Braun, a music manager who has worked with artists like Justin Bieber and Kanye West, bought the rights to Taylor Swift's original recordings. The deal cost $300 million and involved Swift's former record label, Big Machine Records.

Two of Swift's albums, 1989 and Reputation, were released under Big Machine Records. When Scooter Braun acquired the label, he also gained control over the master recordings of these albums. In response, she decided to re-record her first six albums in order to have ownership of her own music. She also pledged to donate all the proceeds from the re-recordings to charity.

The first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), was released on April 9, 2021. It received positive reviews and performed well commercially, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold over 1.2 million copies in its first week.

Taylor Swift released her second re-recording, Red (Taylor's Version), on November 12, 2021. This album also achieved critical acclaim and topped the Billboard 200 chart. It sold over a million copies in its first week, just like the previous re-recorded album Fearless.

Taylor Swift fans share their reaction to the re-recorded version of Better Than Revenge

Taylor Swift's divisive track, Better Than Revenge, has garnered a mix of adoration and controversy. However, it has consistently received acclaim throughout the years.

Recently, fans flocked to Twitter to express their reactions to the re-recorded version. The majority expressed their appreciation for the new version, while some expressed their acceptance of Swift changing the lyrics.

In addition, fans also shared funny reactions regarding Spotify's failure to update the song's new lyrics, adding a lighthearted twist to the discussion.

SPEAK NOW! @MILFYMOFY i actually don’t care at all that she changed the better than revenge line. like it’s one line in one song idgaf. i actually don’t care at all that she changed the better than revenge line. like it’s one line in one song idgaf.

tay @trous_stale I actually like the new line in Better Than Revenge and I don’t care if that makes me a feminist!!!!!!!! I actually like the new line in Better Than Revenge and I don’t care if that makes me a feminist!!!!!!!! https://t.co/y6dk3lLTfq

ryleigh⸆⸉ SNTV! ʚĭɞ @wiinestained i don’t really care if taylor changed the lyrics to better than revenge. it’s her album, she owns it now, if she doesn’t like the line i respect her decision to change it. it’ll sound weird at first yeah but in the end i don’t really care. i don’t really care if taylor changed the lyrics to better than revenge. it’s her album, she owns it now, if she doesn’t like the line i respect her decision to change it. it’ll sound weird at first yeah but in the end i don’t really care. https://t.co/vDGzeO6PXJ

brooke⁷ SAW TAYLOR SING IVY @namsace I actually like the new lyric in better than revenge and I think it fits so much better than the mattress line I actually like the new lyric in better than revenge and I think it fits so much better than the mattress line https://t.co/P7uBtZTmDF

aryana rita @AryanaRita me when spotify didn’t change the lyrics to better than revenge so i thought we won (we didn’t) me when spotify didn’t change the lyrics to better than revenge so i thought we won (we didn’t) https://t.co/XWPsweOAx2

marta | freaking out over eras tour and sntv @broodingredbird spotify lyrics for better than revenge still being the old version is so funny to me hahahah spotify lyrics for better than revenge still being the old version is so funny to me hahahah

Adryanna @alevengood11 The way Spotify is in denial with us over the lyric change in better than revenge tv The way Spotify is in denial with us over the lyric change in better than revenge tv https://t.co/tD9rGVy3X8

After the Better Than Revenge version, fans are now eagerly awaiting official announcements about the re-release of Swift's next albums 1989 and Reputation. It is speculated that these re-recordings will be released in 2023 or 2024, respectively.

