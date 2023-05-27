Here's how to get last minute tickets to Taylor Swift's 'The Era's tour'

Taylor Swift, the renowned pop sensation, has embarked on her highly anticipated Eras Tour across America and Europe, and fans all over the world are excited to witness her mesmerizing performances.

The Eras tour schedule spans from March to August 2023, and fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the spectacle that Taylor Swift promises to deliver. The past tours have been a massive success, and the Eras Tour is no exception. With over 2.4 million tickets sold out within a day, the sales broke the record for most tickets sold for a single artist in history. As the tour gains momentum, fans have found themselves facing the challenge of acquiring last-minute tickets to the tour.

Ticketmaster to release remaining seats before the shows

Concertgoers in Glendale, Las Vegas, and Arlington are eagerly anticipating the release of new seats for The Eras tour's upcoming shows, as both SeatGeek and Ticketmaster usually announce plans to make them available before the first show in each city. While it may seem surprising to release tickets so close to the event date, this practice is quite common in the concert industry.

Even if a show is officially announced as sold out, promoters always hold back a certain number of tickets for various purposes. These include production needs, such as ensuring the stage setup and technical requirements are met, as well as allocating tickets for press coverage and accommodating the guest lists of the performing artists.

After determining which seats will not be used or pose any interference with the production, these tickets are then made available for purchase just days before the show. Often, this release happens without any prior notice, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for the opportunity to secure their spot.

Therefore, those who were initially disappointed by the sold-out status of the Glendale, Las Vegas, and Arlington shows should keep their eyes peeled and be prepared to act swiftly when the new tickets are released. With the seats becoming available only days before the show, it's crucial to stay vigilant and check regularly for updates from the ticketing platforms.

Here are the secondary ticket platforms to buy resell tickets to Taylor Swift The Era's shows

When it comes to purchasing tickets for sold-out Taylor Swift shows, fans often turn to secondary ticket platforms as an alternative. These platforms act as a marketplace where individuals can buy and sell tickets, even after all available tickets have been sold out on the primary market. Among the well-known secondary platforms are StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek.

The following are the best secondary-ticketing platforms to buy resell tickets for The Eras shows:

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is a trusted online ticket marketplace that offers a reliable solution for fans seeking sold-out tickets to Taylor Swift shows. As a middleman between buyers and sellers, Vivid Seats ensures a safe and secure ticket exchange.

The platform's extensive ticket inventory includes options for sold-out concerts, allowing fans to browse and select from a wide range of seating choices. With a commitment to providing verified tickets, Vivid Seats offers buyers peace of mind, knowing they are purchasing authentic tickets to experience Taylor Swift's unforgettable performances.

StubHub

StubHub is a well-known and reputable ticket resale platform that excels in connecting fans with tickets to sold-out events, including Taylor Swift shows. The platform's FanProtect guarantee assures buyers that they will receive valid tickets on time for the concert.

StubHub's marketplace offers transparent pricing, enabling fans to compare options and find the best deals available. Additionally, StubHub is often a reliable source for last-minute tickets, ensuring that even if a Taylor Swift show is sold out, fans still have a chance to secure their spot and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of her live performances.

SeatGeek:

SeatGeek is another prominent ticket resale platform that assists fans in acquiring tickets for sold-out Taylor Swift concerts. With a user-friendly interface and powerful search features, SeatGeek simplifies the process of finding available tickets. The platform aggregates tickets from various sellers, providing fans with a comprehensive selection to choose from.

SeatGeek's Deal Score feature rates tickets based on their value, allowing users to identify the best options in terms of price and seating location. Through SeatGeek, fans have an additional avenue to explore and secure tickets to witness Taylor Swift's captivating performances.

Conclusion

Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek are three valuable platforms that offer solutions for fans seeking sold-out tickets to Swift shows. With their extensive ticket inventories, reliable ticket verification processes, competitive pricing options, and last-minute availability, these platforms ensure that fans have an opportunity to attend Taylor Swift's highly sought-after concerts. Through these platforms, fans can secure their place in the crowd and experience The Eras tour.

