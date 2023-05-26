Why did Sam Smith cancel his Manchester Concert? Singer issues apology to disappointed fans

Sam Smith's highly anticipated concert, which was scheduled to be held on May 24th at the AO Arena in Manchester, was brought to an abrupt halt, leaving thousands of ticketholders disheartened. The singer performed only four songs and then suddenly left the stage for an extended period of time.

The lights were also temporarily dimmed at the venue which caused a state of confusion at the venue, as fans around the UK were eagerly awaiting a first hand feel of Smith's charisma. It was later announced that the show would not resume. The murmurs spread throughout the venue and fans wondered as to what exactly transpired.

Vocal issues to blame?

It has now come to light that Smith may have cancelled his show due problems with his voice.

A night that was supposed to be filled with excitement, left fans disappointed and frustrated, as a technical difficulty interrupted the star's performance. After a few moments in semi-darkness, an announcement was made regarding the issue and the audience was assured that efforts were underway to rectify the problem.

Ticketholders initially remained hopeful, assuming that the interruption would be brief and the show would continue as planned. Some took advantage of the unexpected intermission, utilizing the time to grab a drink at the bar. However, as the minutes ticked by, fans started to worry about the show.

Approximately 20 minutes later, another announcement was heard at the venue which proclaimed that the show was canceled.

The crowd's reaction was one of sheer disappointment, with boos echoing. At this point, the audience yearned for clarity on whether they would receive refunds or be offered an alternative date.

Later on, Sam Smith shared this on their Instagram Story:

“I noticed something wrong with my voice, I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.”

In another statement posted to social media, Sam Smith also shared the reason for the cancellation and said he was heartbroken to have had to cancel the show.

"I've been battling a virus and my vocal cords are not in good shape, I've been told by doctors that I need to rest my voice completely in order to avoid further damage."

Smith apologized to fans for the inconvenience and said that he had hoped for it to have gone better.

"I'm so sorry to have to do this,""I was really looking forward to seeing you all tonight."

It is being said that the tickets for Sam Smith's show will indeed be refunded. The cancellation of Smith's Manchester concert is the latest in a series of setbacks for the singer. In April, they were forced to reschedule a number of shows in Birmingham and Glasgow due to illness. The subsequent show in Glasgow has also been cancelled.

Sam Smith's fans shared their disappointment on Twitter

The announcement left fans disappointed, and many took to social media to criticize Smith for canceling his performance at the last minute and leaving fans hanging.

Meg 🦋 @meganwright2221 When Sam smith only performs 4 songs and then cancels the rest of the show When Sam smith only performs 4 songs and then cancels the rest of the show 😭 https://t.co/X4X6Ntic9m

SASKIA @saskia_marriott If Sam Smith cancelled their show tonight due to their voice, surely they should have cancelled it BEFORE, seems insensitive to stop mid show, turn lights on and say there’s issues at an arena where there was a serious terrorist attack, talk about anxiety for the crowd If Sam Smith cancelled their show tonight due to their voice, surely they should have cancelled it BEFORE, seems insensitive to stop mid show, turn lights on and say there’s issues at an arena where there was a serious terrorist attack, talk about anxiety for the crowd

97%cheese @Dogwelder2099 Such a shame Sam Smith managed to sing 4 songs before the concert was cancelled last night

My sympathy goes out to the people who had to hear them Such a shame Sam Smith managed to sing 4 songs before the concert was cancelled last night My sympathy goes out to the people who had to hear them

Becky @bw91bw No idea what’s gone on at the Sam Smith concert but if it genuinely is vocal issues I think they need to put out a statement asap. Not fair to cause so much unnecessary worry & anxiety with such a significant week in Manchester No idea what’s gone on at the Sam Smith concert but if it genuinely is vocal issues I think they need to put out a statement asap. Not fair to cause so much unnecessary worry & anxiety with such a significant week in Manchester

SJFT @SJFT88 There was no power cut whatsoever as confirmed by multiple staff at @AOArena at the @samsmith concert he’s had a hissy, wasn’t happy with his vocals and let down thousands of his fans! Literally sang ‘way to good at goodbyes’ said ‘goodbye’ walked off never to be seen again There was no power cut whatsoever as confirmed by multiple staff at @AOArena at the @samsmith concert he’s had a hissy, wasn’t happy with his vocals and let down thousands of his fans! Literally sang ‘way to good at goodbyes’ said ‘goodbye’ walked off never to be seen again

han @hannahgayevans I love sam smith so much but honestly the whole situation that just occured was not okay I’m in bits I love sam smith so much but honestly the whole situation that just occured was not okay I’m in bits

What is wrong with their voice? We hope to come across details and keep you abreast.

Poll : 0 votes