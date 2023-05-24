Iconic rock band KISS' highly anticipated opening show of their Farewell tour has been canceled. The opening show of their End of the Road Tour was scheduled to kick off at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England, on June 3, but it was later canceled, leaving many fans disappointed.

The decision to cancel the show has left many speculating about the reasons behind the same, as fans around the UK were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the legendary band's farewell tour for the last time.

KISS' Farewell tour opening show was canceled due to the band's travel equipment and logistical complications

Scheduled to take place on June 3 at Plymouth's Home Park Stadium, KISS' opening show was reportedly canceled due to unforeseen travel, equipment, and logistical complications, as cited by organizers.

The Home Park Stadium organizers expressed their sincere apologies to the disappointed crowd. In a statement shared on their official website, they extended their good wishes to the band and hoped for a successful remainder of the tour.

"We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. We understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour."

The venue organizers further added that the ticket holders have provided options for refunds or exchanges. Ticket holders can now choose to attend any other shows on the UK leg of the tour.

A Home Park Stadium Spokesperson said:

“Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent where they purchased their tickets from.

KISS' final tour has been ongoing since 2019. After their U.K. and Europe run, the band is scheduled to go around North America once more before wrapping up with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City in December.

However, fans have a reason to rejoice as the current farewell tour is still ongoing in the United Kingdom. Tickets for the same can be availed via their official website.

The following are the remaining concerts UK dates for KISS' concert:

June 5, 2023 - Resorts World Arena in Birmingham

June 6, 2023- Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July 5, 2023 - The O2 in London

July 7, 2023 - AO Arena in Manchester

July 8, 2023 - OVO Hydro in Glasgow

KISS have sold over 100 Million records and won MTV Awards and American Music Awards

KISS is an American rock band formed in New York City in 1973. The band's original lineup consisted of Paul Stanley (rhythm guitar and vocals), Gene Simmons (bass and vocals), Ace Frehley (lead guitar and vocals), and Peter Criss (drums and vocals). They are well-known for their theatrical stage shows, as well as trademark face paint and costumes.

Some of their hit songs include Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, Beth, I Was Made for Lovin' You, Shout It Out Loud, and Strutter. Rock and Roll All Nite is one of the band's most popular and enduring songs and has become an anthem for rock and roll fans around the world.

Over the course of their careers, the band has received many awards and accolades. They have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have received numerous other awards, including the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the People's Choice Awards. In addition, they have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.

