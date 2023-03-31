Kiss Farewell Tour new dates 2023: Venues, tickets and all you need to know 

Rock band KISS has announced additional dates for the last leg of their tour, the End of the Road Tour, marking the end of a legendary career that has spanned over four decades. The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. Before concluding with a tremendous show in New York City, the band will make stops in the recently announced cities of Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis, and Ft. Worth.

The band had already hinted at their last tour back in 2018 and was ready to announce it in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their plans. Now, with the pandemic slowly receding and live concerts making a comeback, KISS is ready to bid farewell to their loyal fans.

KISS said in a press release:

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on April 7 via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning April 6.

The KISS Farewell tour will begin in Detroit and end in New York

The band's concert in Detroit, scheduled for October 20, 2023, will serve as the tour's official launch date for the months-long event. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their New York concert on December 2, 2023.

Here are the complete dates and venues for the KISS tour with the additional new dates:

New dates:

October 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI: Little Caesars Arena

October 23, 2023 – Nashville, TN: Bridgestone Arena

October 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO: Enterprise Center

October 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, TX: Dickies Arena

Old dates:

October 29, 2023 – Austin, TX: Moody Center

November 01, 2023 – Palm Springs, CA: Acrisure Arena

November 03, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA: Hollywood Bowl

November 06, 2023 – Seattle, WA: Climate Pledge Arena

November 08, 2023 – Vancouver, BC: Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 – Edmonton, AB: Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB: Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK: SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB: Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC: Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 – Quebec, QC: Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 – Ottawa, ON: Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON: Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN: Thompson–Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. IN: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 – Rosemont, IL: Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 – Baltimore, MD: CFG Bank Arena

December 01, 2023 – New York, NY: Madison Square Garden

December 02, 2023 – New York, NY: Madison Square Garden

KISS sold 100 Million records and won MTV Awards, American Music Awards

KISS is an American rock band formed in New York City in 1973. The band's original lineup consisted of Paul Stanley (rhythm guitar and vocals), Gene Simmons (bass and vocals), Ace Frehley (lead guitar and vocals), and Peter Criss (drums and vocals). KISS is well-known for its theatrical stage shows, as well as its trademark face paint and costumes.

Some of their hit songs include Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, Beth, I Was Made for Lovin' You, Shout It Out Loud, and Strutter. Rock and Roll All Nite is one of the band's most popular and enduring songs, and has become an anthem for rock and roll fans around the world.

Over the course of their careers, KISS has received many awards and accolades. They have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have received numerous other awards, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, and the People's Choice Awards. In addition, they have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.

