The Cult UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

British rock legends The Cult have announced a UK tour along with a European tour this summer in support of their latest album, Under The Midnight Sun. The tour will start in Brussels and end in Scarborough. Fans will be able to see the band perform at some of the most iconic venues in the UK and Europe.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of the band's latest music video for Vendetta X, the third single from the album. Directed by Juan Azulay, the video is a stylized cinematic experience that showcases the band's unique sound and powerful imagery.

Tickets for their UK tour are now available on their official website: https://thecult.us/official/.

Additionally, UK tour tickets are also available to buy on the TicketMaster website. After the sales, the tickets are rumored to be available on StubHub, where they are 100% guaranteed by their Fan Protect Program.

The Cult's tour will begin in Brussels and end in Scarborough

The band's concert in Brussels, scheduled for June 14, 2023, will serve as the tour's official launch date for the months-long event. After visiting several cities across the globe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Scarborough concert on July 6, 2023.

Here are the complete dates and venues for the UK and European tour:

European Tour Dates

June 14, 2023 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE

June 15, 2023 – LKA Longhorn – Stuttgart, DE

June 21, 2023 – La Riviera – Madrid, ES

June 22, 2023 – Razzmatazz – Barceona, ES

June 23, 2023 – BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival – Bilbao, ES

June 25, 2023 – Les Docks – Lausanne, Switzerland

June 27, 2023 – Budapest Park – Budapest, HU

June 29, 2023 – Arsenal Fest – Kragujevac, RS

June 30, 2023 – SRC Salaata – Zagreb, HR

July 01, 2023 – Pordenone Blues Festival – Pordenone, IT

UK Dates

July 04, 2023 – Cardiff Castle – Cardiff, UK

July 05, 2023 – Halifax Piece Hall – Halifax, UK

July 06, 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Scarborough, UK

The Cult sold Millions of albums and won The Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK

The Cult is a British rock band that was formed in 1983 in Bradford, England. Originally known as the Southern Death Cult, the band featured lead singer Ian Astbury, guitarist Billy Duffy, bassist Jamie Stewart, and drummer Ray Mondo.

The band's music has been described as a combination of post-punk, gothic rock, and hard rock, and they are known for their distinctive sound and imagery. The Cult has released several critically acclaimed albums throughout their careers, including Love, Electric, and Sonic Temple.

Some of the band's most popular songs include She Sells Sanctuary, Rain, Fire Woman, and Love Removal Machine. The Cult has also toured extensively throughout their careers and has built a dedicated fan base around the world.

They have received recognition for their contributions to music. In 1990, the band won the Best British Group award at the Kerrang! Awards. In 2006, they were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK's Classic Rock Roll of Honor Awards. Most recently, in 2019, The Cult was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 as part of their Performers category.

Although they have not received numerous awards, The Cult has left a lasting impact on rock music and continues to inspire new generations of musicians.

Poll : 0 votes