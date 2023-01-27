New Order Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more  

English rock band New Order has announced a set of tour dates scheduled for this March. The tour will kick off on March 9 in Dallas, Texas, and will run until March 18 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The band will also perform at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, between March 13 and March 15.

Here, they will be joined by K-pop group Balming Tiger, South Korean rapper Beenzino, Brooklyn rapstress Lola Brooke, post-disco punk English band The Orielles, French-Korean singer Spill Tab, Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, British jazz collective Steam Down, NYC rock trio Sunflower Bean, Nashville punk band be your own PET, New Orleans anger Ambré, and Iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies, among other performers.

New Order announce a set of tour dates from March 9

A presale (which can be accessed using the code TRUEFAITH) for the upcoming tour will be available from February 28 at 10 am PT, with a general sale going live from February 2 at 10.00 am PT. Tickets will be available via the band's official website.

March 09 — Dallas, TX at The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 11 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

March 13-March 15 — Austin, TX at SXSW

March 16 — Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall

March 18 — New Orleans, LA at Orpheum Theater

New Order was formed in 1980 and was considered one of the most influential bands of the ‘80s. It was formed by guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook, and drummer Stephen Morris. The group was known for its integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music. The band split up in 1993 and reunited in 1998. They then split up for a second time in 2007 and reunited again in 2011.

The band’s most recent album was released in 2015 and was titled Music Complete. In an interview with Classic Pop Mag, drummer Stephen Morris jokingly spoke about the band’s tradition of releasing an album every five years.

New Order previously released the boxset of their second album, Power, Corruption & Lies, which they will now follow up with the release of a deluxe box set edition of their third album, Low-Life. The Low-Life Definitive Edition is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Speaking to Classic Pop Mag, Stephen said:

“To me, Power, Corruption & Lies is the start of New Order. It’s when we cast off the shadow of Joy Division. That’s a horrible cliché, but we really did discover something fresh on Power, Corruption & Lies, a new sound that took us away from Joy Division.”

In a recent interview with VW Music, Peter Hook (who left New Order) stated:

“New Order’s first gig was in 1980. Looking back, I think it was all downhill from there, to be honest. It’s a very sad state of affairs in New Order. As much as I hate to say it, we are still at each other’s throats at this very moment, which has never leveled since the band split.”

New Order's official Instagram page now shows its current lineup consisting of band members Bernard, Stephen, Gillian, Phil, and Tom.

New Order was formed in 1980 after the disbandment of Joy Division, which was an English post-punk band formed in 1976. It consisted of vocalist Ian Curtis, guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook, and drummer Stephen Morris. Joy Division released two albums during their career. However, Ian Curtis’ failing physical and mental health drove him to commit suicide at the age of 23, following which the band dissolved.

Poll : 0 votes