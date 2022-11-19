Metallica Master of Puppets Funko Pop Set: Where to buy, release date, price, features, and more

A new set of Metallica Funko Pop vinyl figurines has been announced by the company. The figurines will feature elements from the band’s legendary 1986 Master of Puppets era, which was highlighted again this year in the Netflix show, Stranger Things.

In a statement, the company said:

"Pull a few strings and get stage-front access to the Metallica Master of Puppets Tour (1986) with this Walmart Exclusive POP! Deluxe Moment"

The product, which is a Walmart-exclusive, will have Pop figurines of all the band members, including late Cliff Burton, Lars Ulrich, James Hettfield and Kirk Hammett on a stage during their 1986 Master of Puppets tour. Cliff Burton passed away in a bus accident in Sweden in 1986.

A statement on the website reads:

“Official Funko Pop! x Metallica set from the Master of Puppets era! The guys are taking the stage, 1986 style with our first Funko collaboration featuring Cliff Burton.”

The statement further read:

“This Walmart-exclusive features Pop! Cliff Burton, Pop! Lars Ulrich, Pop! James Hettfield, and Pop! Kirk Hammett on stage during their 1986 Master Of Puppets tour, set with spotlights, scaffolding, a drum set, and a backdrop of the Master Of Puppets album.”

Metallica Funko Pop Set will be available for purchase from November 23

The new Funko Pop set is a pre-order product, for which customers will be charged at the time of purchase. The product will be sold exclusively through Funko Pop!, Walmart and Metallica.com for $49.99. The product will be available for purchase from November 23.

As mentioned above, the Master of Puppets Box set will include:

-- Four vinyl figurines, including band members Cliff, James, Lars, and Kirk on tour edition.

-- A collectible box.

-- Stage.

The company recently released their virtual music event, Popapalooza, which will feature figurines from various legendary rock bands including Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden, and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

The company has previously collaborated with artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Guns 'N Roses, Slipknot, Slayer, Ghost, and Motorhead among others.

Metallica gave a shoutout to Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson

Earlier this year, at the Lollapalooza festival, Metallica gave a shoutout to Eddie Munson, who is portrayed as a metalhead in the sci-fi show, Stranger Things. He is also the leader of the Dungeons & Dragons club in the show.

The show features the band's song Master Of Puppets in the final episode of season 4, where Munson plays the song on his guitar to distract the Upside Down’s gruesome creatures away from his friends.

The band, in a statement at the time, had noted:

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

The song found popularity among the younger generation as it witnessed a surge in streams. After being featured on the show, the song peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and UK Top 100 Singles Chart for the first time.

