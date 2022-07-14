Zayn Malik Funko Pop: Release date, price, where to buy, and everything to know about the figurine

Zayn Malik Funko Pop was recently released by the company. Funko Pop dropped the figurines on Tuesday, July 12. Malik also spoke ecstatically about his figurine on Instagram.

Some fans claim that Malik looks strikingly different than the figurine. Nonetheless, the product has already generated significant buzz within the fandom.

Zayn Malik shared a picture of his Funko Pop with his fans on his Instagram story. (Image via @zayn/ Instagram)

Diving into the Zayn Malik Funko Pop

Although the figurines were released on July 12, the product’s Amazon page claims the item will be released on December 6, 2022. Retailing on Amazon for $12.99 and the company website for $12, with an additional cost for shipping ($10.84) and gift boxing ($3.50), the figurine is already a hit amongst fans.

Excited fans pre-ordered their Zayn Malik Funko Pop from the website; the figurine goes out of stock (Image via Funko Pop)

With identical tattoos, piercings, and a mic in hand, the Zayn Malik Funko Pop can be easily purchased by US customers. Overseas buyers will have to bear international shipping and import fees that vary by region.

The popularity of the figurine is evident because the items is already “out of stock” on the website. However, fans anticipating a restock should sign up to be notified.

Fans celebrate the launch of the collectible item

Fans are thrilled and excited to purchase their own Zayn Malik Funko Pop. A few expressed their excitement on social media as well. A fan also wrote:

“Apparently funko pop is a big deal and everyone who gets it means huge which means it must be huge for zayn too and im happy cause this is what zayn deserves, the best of the lot.”

"Apparently funko pop is a big deal and everyone who gets it means huge which means it must be huge for zayn too and im happy cause this is what zayn deserves, the best of the lot."

I need this zayn funkopop

Am I crying over a Zayn funko pop before work, yes, yes I am

At the same time, another user tweeted:

“A FUNKO POP IS GETTING ME ALL EXCITED WTF, ZAYN MALIK WHAT HAVE YOU DONE.”

"A FUNKO POP IS GETTING ME ALL EXCITED WTF, ZAYN MALIK WHAT HAVE YOU DONE."

Going gaga over the Better singer’s figurine, a fan tweeted ecstatically:

“She probably wants flowers like every other girl. No sir, I want the Zayn funko pop”

"She probably wants flowers like every other girl"

no sir, I want the Zayn funko pop

Funko Pop also joined the hype train and excited fans by sharing the news on social media. The company tweeted:

“Get ready for the next big artist for your music collection! Singer-songwriter and global icon, ZAYN, is ready to take to the stage in POP! form. Pre-order for your collection today!”

"Get ready for the next big artist for your music collection! Singer-songwriter and global icon, ZAYN, is ready to take to the stage in POP! form. Pre-order for your collection today!"

Malik is not the first to get his own Funko Pop. Many other singers like Joan Jett, Whitney Houston, Machine Gun Kelly, Britney Spears, and Post Malone already have their figurines selling for about $12-15, plus shipping.

Funko Pop is the creator of many figurines of popular faces, one of them being Whitney Houston. (Image via Funko Pop)

Funko Pop is a US company that makes pop culture collectibles. Fans indulge in buying these items to support their favorite artists and to collect items for a future re-sell. Discontinued Funko Pop items can also fetch big bucks at a later time.

Funko Pop was first released in 1998 when Mike Becker founded the company. At the time, they sold the Big Boy bobblehead. Soon enough, the small company became a preferred choice for pop culture fanatics and collectors.

