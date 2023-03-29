Life Is Beautiful 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, where to buy, and more

Life is Beautiful has announced a lineup for its highly anticipated 2023 event. This year's festival will mark its 10th anniversary and will be held in Downtown Las Vegas from September 22nd through September 24th.

The festival has become one of the premier events of its kind, drawing thousands of music and art lovers from all over the world and showcases a diverse lineup of musicians, artists, and speakers, as well as a wide range of culinary experiences.

Life Is Beautiful 2023: Details about tickets and line-ups

The Life Is Beautiful festival is just around the corner, and tickets are set to go on sale starting Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. PT.

General admission tickets for the festival are priced at $380, and are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their spot at the festival before it's too late.

Tickets can be purchased via their official website: https://www.lifeisbeautiful.com/tickets/

The Life Is Beautiful 2023 Fest promises to be a weekend to remember, as the festival will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza and Flame, who will come together to celebrate their love of music, with their unique style, electrifying performances, and dedication to their craft.

Here's the lineup of the artists performing at the 2023 festival:

The Killers

Kendrick Lamar

ODESZA

Khalid

The 1975

Flume

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Nelly

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

John Summit

Ferg

Madeon

Dayglow

Cigarettes After Sex

Blxst

Bebe Rexha

Purple Disco Machine

Rina Sawayama

Ben Böhmer

Yung Gravy

The Wombats

The Rose

Inhaler

Claptone

Goth Babe

Amber Mark

Reneé Rapp

Cloonee

Cory Wong

Baby Tate

Snakehips

Raye

Blond:ish

Jessie Murph

Franc Moody

Babytron

J. Worra

Chika

Jawny

Anna Lunoe

Beach Weather

Slayyyter

Wilderado

William Black

Jockstrap

Biig Piig

Roosevelt

Talk

Barry Can't Swim

Mindchatter

Vandelux

Miya Folick

Honeyluv

Coco & Breezy

Ewan McVicar

Almost Monday

Salute

Charlotte Sands

Two Another

Telykast

Joy Anonymous

Winston Surfshirt

Ayybo

Lewis Thompson

Snacktime

Night Tales

Dance System

Prentiss

Rockie Brown

Lema

Emo Night Tour

The festival is yet to release information about which artists or bands will perform on each day of the event.

Life Is Beautiful Festival Debuted In 2013

Life is Beautiful is an annual music, arts, food and cultural festival that takes place in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The festival was first held in 2013 and has since become one of the most popular festivals in the United States, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

It features a diverse lineup of musical acts, ranging from well-known headliners to up-and-coming artists from various genres, such as rock, pop, hip hop, electronics, and indie music.

In addition to music, the festival offers a wide range of activities, including art installations, culinary demonstrations, and panel discussions on various topics.

The festival features a culinary program showcasing the food and drink offerings of some of Las Vegas' top chefs and mixologists. Attendees can sample a wide range of cuisines and drinks, including vegan and vegetarian options.

Life is Beautiful is also committed to sustainability and community involvement. The festival partners with local organizations to promote environmental sustainability and provides opportunities for attendees to volunteer and give back to the community.

