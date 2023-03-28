Born and Raised Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more 

The Born and Raised Music Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, has announced its star-studded lineup for 2023, and it promises to be an unforgettable weekend of country and red dirt music. The three-day festival will commence on September 14 and run until September 16, 2023, at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds.

The festival will feature headlining performances from two of the biggest names in the genre, Turnpike Troubadours and Whiskey Myers. Joining them on the tour will be Gary Allan, Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, 49 Winchester, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, and Reckless Kelly, among many others.

Special Presale Passes for the festival will be available beginning March 28 at 12 pm local time. Public Sales tickets can be bought starting March 31 at 12 pm. Tickets can be bought from the festival's official website.

Meanwhile, General Admission In The Meadow passes start at $169, with Wrangler Reserved seating priced at $259.99, plus fees, for level 1. Various VIP Packages, starting at $459, plus Stables and Homestead Packages, are also available. All three-day ticket types include access to the kick-off party on September 13, along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.

The Born and Raised Music Festival 2023 promises to be a weekend to remember, as some iconic artists will come together to celebrate their love for music, with their unique style, electrifying performances, and dedication to their craft. Here's the lineup of the artists performing at the Born and Raised Music Festival 2023:

The festival is yet to release information about which artists or bands will perform on each day of the event.

Born and Raised Festival first debuted in 2021

The Born and Raised Music Festival is a country music festival that takes place annually in Pryor, Oklahoma. It was first held in 2021 and boasts a lineup of some of the biggest names in country music.

Held at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, a 650-acre outdoor venue located just outside of Tulsa, the festival grounds feature multiple stages, camping facilities, and a variety of food and beverage vendors.

The Born and Raised Music Festival aims to celebrate the roots of country music and features a lineup of both established and up-and-coming artists. Past performers have included Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Whiskey Myers, and Miranda Lambert. In addition to the music, the festival also offers a variety of activities such as outdoor games, a mechanical bull, and a classic car show.

The Born and Raised Music Festival is typically held in late summer or early fall, and tickets can be purchased through the festival's website.

