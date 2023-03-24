Heavy metal band Mudvayne has announced their first headlining tour in over 14 years. Titled "The Psychotherapy Sessions," the tour will kick off on July 20, 2023, at the ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The band will make stops in 26 cities across the US, including Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more, before concluding on August 26 at the Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, Colorado.

In a press statement, Mudvayne drummer Matt McDonough said:

“An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers… You, and the alien seed — MuDvAyNe. A journey began. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.

Mudvayne fans will be thrilled to hear that they will be joined by several supporting acts, including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies.

GWAR @gwar



gwar.net/pages/tour Human swine, GWAR is thrilled to announce that we will join Mudvayne on what will surely be a destructive firestorm of a tour. We cannot wait to destroy all of your cities along our way. Tickets are on sale Friday, are you ready to meet your end?! Human swine, GWAR is thrilled to announce that we will join Mudvayne on what will surely be a destructive firestorm of a tour. We cannot wait to destroy all of your cities along our way. Tickets are on sale Friday, are you ready to meet your end?!gwar.net/pages/tour https://t.co/TW0UBnKxMs

Ticket pre-sale began on Wednesday, March 22, via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Mudvayne's tour are available on Live Nation. The general public on-sale begins Friday, March 24.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Mudvayne's 2023 tour will begin in West Palm Beach and conclude in Englewood

The Mudvayne 2023 Tour promises to be a weekend to remember as the above-mentioned iconic bands will come together after a decade to celebrate their love for music with their fans.

The following are the complete details of the 2023 tour with dates and venues:

July 20, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 23, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 25, 2023 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 26, 2023 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 28, 2023 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 29, 2023 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30, 2023 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 01, 2023 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 02, 2023 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 04, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 05, 2023 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)

August 06, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 08, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 09, 2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

August 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13, 2023 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 15, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 17, 2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

August 20, 2023 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

August 22, 2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

August 23, 2023 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

August 25, 2023 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 26, 2023 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Mudvayne band was formed in 1996

Mudvayne is an American alternative metal band formed in Peoria, Illinois, in 1996. The band comprises lead vocalist Chad Gray, guitarist Greg Tribbett, bassist Ryan Martinie, and drummer Matt McDonough.

Mudvayne released their debut album L.D. 50 in 2000 and received critical acclaim for its complex musical arrangements, intricate rhythms, and distinctive vocal style. The album was also noted for its experimental approach to songwriting and for incorporating elements of progressive metal, nu-metal, and math rock.

They continued to release several successful albums, including The End of All Things to Come(2002), Lost and Found (2005), and a self-titled album (2009), which debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Throughout its career, the band was known for its elaborate stage shows, including its use of makeup, costumes, and props. The band's visual style was heavily influenced by horror and science fiction, which added to their distinctive image.

Poll : 0 votes