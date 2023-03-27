Adele Las Vegas Residency new dates 2023: Presale and all you need to know

Adele, the Grammy-winning global superstar, has announced an extension of her Las Vegas Residency Tour at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel. The singer-songwriter just wrapped up the first leg of her sold-out Vegas residency, and is now set to return for an additional 34 shows starting on June 16, 2023, and running through November 4, 2023.

Adele made the announcement on Saturday evening during the final performance of the first leg of her residency.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough. I know that, I know it’s not enough, so I am coming back.”

Tickets will be available for Adele's show first through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale, with registration continuing through Sunday, April 2. The pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale.

After the sale, tickets will be available on StubHub, where the tickets are 100% ensured with their Fan Protect Program. However, prices could vary depending on demand and availability.

Adele's Las Vegas Residency additional tour dates

Adele has announced 34 shows starting on June 16, 2023 to October 28, 2023. Here are the complete dates announced by the British singer:

June 16, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 17, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 23, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 24, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 30, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

July 01, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 04, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 05, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 11, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 12, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 18, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 19, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 25, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 01, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 02, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 08, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 09, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 16, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 23, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 29, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 30, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 06, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 07, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 13, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 14, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 20, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 27, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 28, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 3, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 4, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Adele canceled her Las Vegas Residency tour in 2022

Fans of Adele were left disappointed when the news broke that the singer canceled her residency in January last year. She took to Instagram to apologize for the same. She said at the time,

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show. … I can’t give you what I have right now."

However, in an interview, Adele revealed that there were other reasons behind the decision to cancel the tour. She explained that the planned shows did not align with her vision, and that they lacked a soul. The stage set-up was amiss, there was a disconnect and a lack of intimacy. The singer also admitted that she might have given the tours a lot of thought without considering that they were occurring in a controlled environment.

For Adele, canceling the Las Vegas residency tour was the worst moment of her career to date. She had been looking forward to the shows, and had put a lot of time and effort into preparing for them. However, in the end, the British singer felt that she had no choice but to cancel the tour and focus on other projects instead.

However, this is not the first time that Adele has canceled a tour. In 2017, she was forced to cancel the final two shows of her world tour due to vocal cord damage. At the time, the singer apologized to her fans, stating that she was devastated to let them down.

After everything that happened to her, she is back with on-going tours and back-to-back hit singles like Easy On Me, which also grabbed the Grammys this year.

