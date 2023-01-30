“Go and get some fresh air” - Adele debunks rumors about missing the Grammys

Adele recently became the talk of the town after rumors about her boycotting the 2023 Grammys surfaced online.

While appearing for her concert residency, Weekends With Adele on Friday, she delighted her fans as she slammed the rumors. The artist confirmed that she would indeed be attending the event and assured fans that she would never be "disrespectful to the Grammys" or other artists.

She said:

"I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists, and whoever started that little story needs to go and touch some grass, alright? Go and get some fresh air, alright darlings?"

P💫 @kswelty “Whoever started that rumor that I wasn’t going to the Grammy’s needs to go touch some grass” MOTHER ADELE ENDED EVERYONE SO HARD “Whoever started that rumor that I wasn’t going to the Grammy’s needs to go touch some grass” MOTHER ADELE ENDED EVERYONE SO HARD

The singer has been nominated in several categories for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards for her song Easy On Me. She is in the running to win an award for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

In addition to these, she has also been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her latest studio album, 30. The other nomination is for her concert movie, Adele: One Night Only, in the Best Music Film category.

The 34-year-old has won 15 Grammy Awards so far and has been nominated 25 times for the same.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by comedian, actor, and producer Trevor Noah.

Disclaimer: The following video contains abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The event will witness performances by bands and artists including The Blind Boys of Alabama, Madison Cunningham, Carlos Vives, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and more.

Weekends With Adele began on November 18, 2022

Also known as Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, the artist's Las Vegas shows that began in November last year were initially scheduled to be held from January 21, 2022, onwards at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, the show had to be rescheduled when Adkins revealed that it was still in the preparation stage.

Adkins is currently busy with her show Weekends with Adele (Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

24 shows were initially announced and eight more were added to the schedule. In July last year, she stated that the show will start on November 18, 2022, and will continue until March 25, 2023. Access to the show was made easier for those who had already purchased tickets before the originally scheduled dates, and Adkins shared a statement on her website which mentioned:

"Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the 'Weekends With Adele' Verified Fan Presale."

Adkins explained her dissatisfaction with the cancelation of her shows, stating that taking the decision was not easy for her. She mentioned that she wanted to bring the best show to her fans and promised that she wouldn't disappoint them. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show in February last year, she elaborated on why she had to postpone the shows and stated:

"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something else together in time, and that was why it was so last minute. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. But it just wasn't ready."

Adkins further stated that the shows were delayed because the required equipment did not arrive on time and without it, the event was impossible.

Adele's latest single was released in 2022

Adkins released her latest single, I Drink Wine, on November 4, 2022. The song received a roaring response and managed to reach the 18th position on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Glastonbury 2016 star's last album was released in 2021, titled 30. Featuring 12 singles, the album reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200.

Poll : 0 votes