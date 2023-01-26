James Taylor Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

On Tuesday, January 24, James Taylor and his all-star band confirmed their 2023 tour dates for the Las Vegas Residency.

The artist and his band will be performing in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, kicking off a week-long schedule on June 3 of five exclusive shows as part of their 2023 tour.

Fans can access the tickets as they go on sale to the general public on January 28 at 10 am PT on Ticketmaster and The Cosmopolitan’s official website. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets by calling (800) 745-3000.

James Taylor Las Vegas Residency 2023: Presales will be live this week

Presale tickets for June 3, 4, 7, 9, and 10, will be available on the days near the general sale, starting for Citi cardholders on January 25 at 10 am PT to January 27 at 10 pm PT.

The additional presales for MGM Rewards members as well as Ticketmaster and Live Nation customers will start on January 26 at 10 am PT.

The artist became the latest singer to announce a Las Vegas residency. Previously, artists including the Chicks, Adele, Garth Brooks, and Usher have performed in the City in recent months.

James Taylor's other upcoming performances

Before his show in Vegas, Taylor will headline the 2023 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in March with St. Vincent, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, and Mavis Staples.

There will also be a special showcase by James Taylor at the Beacon Theater, which will help nonprofit food delivery charity God’s Love We Deliver.

Tickets available starting Thursday. On March 9, James will join the 7th annual #LoveRocksNYC at @BeaconTheatre benefitting @GodsLoveNYC - they'll cook & home-deliver more than 3.4M FREE meals this year to NYers with severe illness. godslovenyc.org/loverocksnyc20… Tickets available starting Thursday. On March 9, James will join the 7th annual #LoveRocksNYC at @BeaconTheatre benefitting @GodsLoveNYC - they'll cook & home-deliver more than 3.4M FREE meals this year to NYers with severe illness. godslovenyc.org/loverocksnyc20… Tickets available starting Thursday. https://t.co/aY2lQ3crTi

It will also include appearances by Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase, and Phoebe Robinson. There will also be sets from Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., and Allison Russell, among others.

The show, which is in its seventh year, provides life-sustaining meals and nutritional counseling for people in New York with severe illnesses. The show has raised over $25 million so far and has funded over 2.5 million meals.

Meanwhile, James Taylor concluded a long U.S. tour this past summer. Taylor also published his latest album, American Standard, in 2020.

In a press release, James Taylor mentioned while expressing his songwriting:

"When you have strong emotions and internal challenges, there's something about expressing it, getting it out in front of you in some kind of form, that tends to exorcise or expiate and relieve it somehow."

He added:

"An artist is forced by their life circumstances to find a new way of dealing with a problem, and sometimes they blaze a trail that leads to a solution, one that other people can use. It's hugely gratifying."

Fans are looking forward to James Taylor's upcoming shows in Las Vegas. They can find more information about the shows on the artist's official website.

