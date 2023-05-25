Are FIFA 23 servers down (May 25)? Players report widespread issues on social media

A new technical issue has hit FIFA 23 servers as of May 25, 2023, with hundreds of players being unable to log in. The problem is particularly widespread, and affected players have taken to social media to voice their grievances online. This outage has appeared seemingly out of the blue, and is more than likely to sour the mood of every player.

FIFA servers being out for extended periods of time is rather common, but usually during scheduled maintenance - which is unfortunately not the case this time around. This rather sudden outage has enraged fans across Twitter, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Note: It has been observed that the server outage is not affecting all players.

EA FIFA Direct Communication releases an official tweet regarding FIFA 23's servers being down

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available. We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available.

The FIFA Direct Communication Twitter handle of FIFA 23 has stepped in to confirm that the game’s online functionality has indeed been unavailable for a significant duration of time. Many, but not all players, are unable to connect to EA's servers, according to the tweet. While the real cause of the outage is still unknown at this point, it has caused much frustration among players.

Players all over the globe have responded to the tweet from EA, with some opting to mention that the server outage extends to all users, and not a select few, as the statement seemed to imply.

Josè @BanterlonaToUEL @EAFIFADirect FGS EA i just wanted to try that TOTS Modric I packed @EAFIFADirect FGS EA i just wanted to try that TOTS Modric I packed https://t.co/nRDfIIhR5j

As of the time of writing this article, there is not much that players can do on their end until the problem is fixed by EA itself. The FIFA Direct Communication Twitter handle is investigating the issue and will provide updates to the very same tweet once the issue is fixed.

Z05 @zander_05 @EAFIFADirect For a company that earns so much you sure do have a hell of a lot of problems every day. @EAFIFADirect For a company that earns so much you sure do have a hell of a lot of problems every day.

Meanwhile, players will have to patiently wait until the whole debacle is over, opting to check their internet connections and Twitter for further updates.

FIFA 23 was released worldwide on September 27, 2022, for PC and consoles. The game also received a port for the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia streaming service.

