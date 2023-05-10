EA Sports announces TOTS for FIFA Mobile, ongoing promos to continue

Following the immense success of the Shapeshifter promo, EA Sports is all set now to introduce a new FIFA Mobile promo titled Team of the Season (TOTS). The announcement was made a few hours ago via the game's official Instagram and Twitter handles. Based on the tweet/post (which highlighted the art for the TOTS cards), the upcoming promo will go live on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and will be active for a few weeks.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



launches this Thursday in Art worthy of framing the best players of the season #TOTS launches this Thursday in #FIFAMobile Art worthy of framing the best players of the season ✨#TOTS launches this Thursday in #FIFAMobile. https://t.co/V562woy2WF

This announcement was followed by another tweet from EA Sports on Tuesday that showed the image of TOTS, with a caption stating that "it's almost time".

The Team of the Season promo is expected to bring in a plethora of new player cards, FIFA coins, kits, and other items to FIFA Mobile. The promo will feature the best-performing footballers, which will be available both in events and packs in the in-game store, similar to the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo.

FIFA Mobile gamers can expect great cards from the upcoming TOTS promo

The TOTS promo is set to celebrate the success of the best-performing footballers in the ongoing 2022-23 season. It will be similar to the main events and is expected to incorporate both free and paid cards in FIFA Mobile.

These newly introduced footballer cards will have boosted stats and will be hot-selling items in the in-game market.

Based on the TOTS promo available in the PC variant as well as leaks on the internet, the player cards of popular players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland. Superstars like Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah, and others will also have their respective cards. It remains to be seen which cards will have the best upgrades compared to their base variants.

UCL, Shapeshifter, and Heroes Journey 23 promos will continue to provide new cards

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) event has become the main attraction in FIFA Mobile. It offers gamers boosted player cards that they can add to their virtual team.

The promo is divided into four sub-categories: Main, Player Exchange, Reward Path, and Semi-Finals. While the 110-rated Frank Lampard Icon card is the best item, the cards of Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, and Bernardo Silva add to the charm of the event.

Shapeshifter and Heroes Journey 23 are other popular in-game promos. Both are available as main events and store packs. Players can either complete the quests/missions or use FIFA points and gems to get great player cards.

Poll : 0 votes