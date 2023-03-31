Frank Lampard is a legend in the football world and requires no introduction to FIFA Mobile players. For the last two decades, the Englishman has stamped his authority in the middle of the football pitch and established himself as one of the best central midfielders of all time.

To celebrate his legacy, EA Sports has decided to add a new Icon card to the mobile variant of FIFA. Playing the newly-introduced UCL event will help mobile gamers across the globe get their hands on the 110-rated Iconic Lampard card.

However, since the Icon card can be redeemed for free, it is no shock that the addition has created a huge buzz amongst fans and lovers of the game.

Frank Lampard's new Icon card is the most sought-after item in FIFA Mobile's latest update

Earlier today, the developers of FIFA Mobile, EA Sports, added the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 season events to the game. The events are called Main, Reward Path, and Exchange.

The aforementioned 110-rated Frank Lampard Icon Card has been slotted as the Final Reward in the Reward Path event.

You must complete some simple steps to get your hands on the Lampard Icon card for free. Here's a look at the step-by-step process to obtain the Icon card of the Chelsea Legend:

Step 1: Log in to the game and head to the Live Events section.

Step 2: Click on the Main UCL 22-23 event to participate.

Step 3: Collect UCL Points by completing different sub-events.

Step 4: 60 UCL points can be used to unlock every UCL Reward Path levels. A total of 10 levels must be unlocked to get the desired UCL Token.

Step 5: Use the UCL Token to redeem the players available in Milestones 1,2 and 3. Each player can be redeemed using one UCL Token.

Here's a look at the ten footballers that players will need to possess before getting the Final Reward:

Rodrygo - 106 - RW, Brazil, and Real Madrid Sergio Ramos - 107 - CB, Spain, and Paris Saint Germain David Alaba - 108 - CB, Austria, and Real Madrid Manuel Akanji - 106 - CB, Switzerland and Manchester City Andre Onana - 107 - GK, Cameroon, and Inter Milan Bernardo Silva - 108 - CAM, Portugal and Manchester City Aurelin Tchouameni - 106 - CDM, France and Real Madrid Ilkay Gundogan - 107 - CM, Germany, and Manchester City Ronald Koeman - 108 - CB, Netherlands and Barcelona Random 103 or above-rated UCL player

FIFA Mobile players must remember that the Ronald Koeman card in the sub-event is also an Icon variant.

Frank Lampard's new 110-rated Icon card, with improved stats compared to the pre-existing 95-rated and 102-rated cards, has already led many FIFA Mobile players and streamers to spend tons of FIFA points. However, those willing to get the card for free must be patient and complete the abovementioned steps.

Poll : 0 votes