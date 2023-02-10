How to get Pele Prime Icon in FIFA Mobile for free

Pele needs no introduction to the football world or players of FIFA Mobile. The icon passed away on December 29, 2022, causing grief among fans worldwide.

To commemorate his legacy, EA Sports has decided to introduce a new event in the mobile variant of FIFA. Playing the event will help gamers across the world get their hands on the 108-rated Iconic Pele card (available in three positional variants - CAM, ST, and CF).

However, since the Prime Icon card can be redeemed for free, it is no surprise that the event has created a huge buzz amongst fans of the game.

Everything to know about the new Obrigado, Pele event in FIFA Mobile

A few hours ago, the developers of FIFA Mobile, EA Sports, took to the official Twitter handle of the title to announce the introduction of the Brazilian legend's Prime Icon pack in the mobile variant.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Celebrate his top career moments to earn a 108 OVR ST, CF, or CAM Event ICON



Starting today at reset. Obrigado, PeléCelebrate his top career moments to earn a 108 OVR ST, CF, or CAM Event ICONStarting today at reset. Obrigado, Pelé 👑Celebrate his top career moments to earn a 108 OVR ST, CF, or CAM Event ICON 🇧🇷Starting today at reset. https://t.co/P1Xn1fpEf2

Based on the announcement, the event is already live and will remain in the game for the next 14 days (until February 14).

The event had the following message about the icon:

"Beloved in his native Brazil and by millions around the world, Pele was quite simply one of the greatest footballers of all time. Six Brazilian Championships, three FIFA World Cups, and 767 competitive goals in a career spanning 21 years more than justify his status as the King of the Beautiful Game."

You will have to complete a few simple steps to obtain the Prime Icon card. Here's a look at the step-by-step process to get the Prime Icon card of the Brazilian "King of Football":

Step 1: Log in to the game and navigate to the Live Events section.

Step 2: Click on the Obrigado, Pele event to participate.

Step 3: Play matches against opponents in the following order:

Argentina

Wales

France

Sweeden

Mexico

Benfica

Netherlands

England

Romania

Italy

Every user is limited to playing against one opponent per day. Each of the 10 matches included in the event celebrates the legendary footballer's best moments from his star-studded career.

Step 5: Once all the matches are played, choose a Prime Icon card.

The event is expected to attract many older players who idolize Pele as the greatest footballer of all time.

Stats to watch out for in the Prime Icon Pele card variants available in FIFA Mobile

As mentioned earlier, the Obrigado, Pele event offers the legend in three icon variants - CF, ST, and CAM. However, each card has its own pros that will massively help users in building their Ultimate Team.

Here's an overview of the pros that each card possesses:

1) 108 ST

Shot Power

Finishing

Dribbling

Higher Physical Stats

2) 108 CAM

Long Shots

Higher Passing Stats

Ball Control

Curve (Finesse)

3) 108 CF

Shot Power

Finishing

Agility (Skillmoves)

Positioning

The new 108-rated Prime Icon card of Pele, with improved stats compared to the pre-existing 98-rated and 105-rated cards, is expected to be highly sought after by FIFA Mobile players who hope to include it in their first team for a better chance of winning matches.

Poll : 0 votes