Main UCL 22-23 event in FIFA Mobile: Player cards, UCL points, and more

Following the enormous success of the Team of the Year (TOTY) events in FIFA Mobile, the developers of the title, EA Sports, introduced the UEFA Champions League (UCL) events. The events are now live and will be available for the next 77 days. With the 2022-2023 season coming to its business end, the events are expected to bring millions of football lovers to the game.

However, among all the UCL events available in FIFA Mobile, the craze for the Main event is unmatched. The event offers free player cards (untradable) that can be obtained by completing a few easy missions.

Everything FIFA Mobile players need to know about the Main UCL 22- 23 event

The Main UCL 22-23 event is divided into two subcategories - Milestone and Championship Rewards. While the first one will offer a UCL footballer with a rating of 106 or more, the latter will give the user a choice to redeem either a 109-rated Antonio Rudiger or a 109-rated Harry Kane for free.

Milestone

The sub-category milestone contains seven skill games/matches. Each of these tasks offers specific rewards and can be completed after getting the respective Match Keys.

A total of three random Match Keys can be redeemed daily. While two Match Keys are available for free, users will have to watch a promotional video to obtain the third Key. Furthermore, two more Match Keys can be redeemed once every week from the Weekly Limited Rewards section.

Here's a look at the rewards available in the skill games/matches:

Skill game - 5 UCL Points Match - UCL Player (100+), 20 UCL Points Skill game - UCL Player (103), 30 UCL Points Match - UCL Player (100+), 15 UCL Points Match - 100 Training Transfer Items, 12 UCL Points Skill game - 8 UCL Points Guaranteed Rewards - UCL Player (100+), 10 UCL Points

FIFA Mobile players will have to complete seven challenges to get a random 106 or above-rated Milestone player.

Championship Reward

As stated earlier, the Championship Reward sub-category in FIFA Mobile's Main UCL 22-23 event offers lucrative Rudiger and Kane UCL cards (untradable). Each card can be obtained by exchanging three UCL Trophy currencies. The currency can be unlocked after completing the Road to Championship sub-event.

The sub-event contains a similar roadmap to the UEFA Champions League (Group Stage, Round of 16, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, Finals). Each stage requires a Road to Championship Ticket and contains a VS Attack (PvP) and a Match (PvAI) that players need to complete to progress to the next stage. Gamers can win UCL points and random UCL players in these stages as well as the UCL Trophy Currency in the Finals.

A total of 22 random Road to Championship Tickets can be redeemed weekly. While 15 Tickets are available for free, gamers can spend 500 diamonds or 200 FIFA points to obtain more Tickets. Furthermore, two more Road to Championship Tickets can be redeemed once every week on Tuesday/Wednesday.

