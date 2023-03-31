EA Sports announces UCL cards in FIFA Mobile 

Following the massive success of TOTY events in FIFA Mobile, EA Sports has officially taken to Twitter to announce the introduction of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) event in the game. Based on the announcement, the promo will be live on FIFA Mobile and will be available for the next 77 days. The event has brought plenty of new player cards, items, and other rewards.

Koulibaly, Muller, and Gnabry appear in UCL event in FIFA Mobile

A total of 29 players have been announced on the list. These include the best-performing footballers from Serie A, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and other renowned leagues in Europe.

Here's an overview of the entire list of UCL Cards in FIFA Mobile:

Marco Verratti - CM - 108, Italy and Paris Saint Germain

Rodri - CDM - 109, Spain and Manchester City

Marquinhos - CB - 109, Brazil and Paris Saint Germain

Marco Reus - CAM - 108, Germany and Borussia Dortmund

Kevin Trapp - GK - 108, Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt

Konrad Laimer - CDM - 107, Austria and RB Leipzig

Mehdi Taremi - ST - 107, Iran and Porto

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - CDM - 107, Denmark and Tottenham Hotspur

Presnel Kimpembe - CB - 107, France and Paris Saint Germain

Aurelien Tchouameni - CDM - 106, France and Real Madrid

Marco Asensio - RW - 106, Spain and Real Madrid

Kalidou Koulibaly - CB - 109, Senegal and Chelsea

Thomas Muller - CAM - 109, Germany and Bayern Munich

Gianluigi Donnarumma - GK - 109, Italy and Paris Saint Germain

David Alaba - CB - 108, Austria and Real Madrid

Serge Gnabry - RM - 108, Germany and Bayern Munich

Oliver Giroud - ST - 107, France and Chelsea

Lauturo Martinez - ST - 108, Argentina and Inter Milan

Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB - 107, England and Liverpool

Sergio Ramos - RB - 10, Spain and Paris Saint Germain

Alex Grimaldo - LB - 105, Spain and Benfica

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - LW - 10, Georgia and Napoli

Yan Sommer - GK - 108, Switzerland and Bayern Munich

Robin Gosens - LWB - 107, Germany and Inter Milan

Jack Grealish - LW - 107, England and Manchester CIty

Kim Min Jae - CB - 107, South Korea and Napoli

Rodrygo - RW - 106, Brazil and Real Madrid

Marc Cucurella - LB - 106, Spain and Chelsea

Joao Mario - LM - 105, Portugal and Benfica

Ante Rebic - LW - 105, Croatia and AC Milan

However, many other players will also be included in the promo. All the superstars have boosted stats and will be on everyone's wishlist. Acquiring these footballers will help FIFA Mobile users build a great team to win more matches.

