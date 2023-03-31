EA Sports announces UCL cards in FIFA Mobile 

Following the massive success of TOTY events in FIFA Mobile, EA Sports has officially taken to Twitter to announce the introduction of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) event in the game. Based on the announcement, the promo will be live on FIFA Mobile and will be available for the next 77 days. The event has brought plenty of new player cards, items, and other rewards.
Koulibaly, Muller, and Gnabry appear in UCL event in FIFA Mobile
A total of 29 players have been announced on the list. These include the best-performing footballers from Serie A, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and other renowned leagues in Europe.
Here's an overview of the entire list of UCL Cards in FIFA Mobile:
- Marco Verratti - CM - 108, Italy and Paris Saint Germain
- Rodri - CDM - 109, Spain and Manchester City
- Marquinhos - CB - 109, Brazil and Paris Saint Germain
- Marco Reus - CAM - 108, Germany and Borussia Dortmund
- Kevin Trapp - GK - 108, Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt
- Konrad Laimer - CDM - 107, Austria and RB Leipzig
- Mehdi Taremi - ST - 107, Iran and Porto
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - CDM - 107, Denmark and Tottenham Hotspur
- Presnel Kimpembe - CB - 107, France and Paris Saint Germain
- Aurelien Tchouameni - CDM - 106, France and Real Madrid
- Marco Asensio - RW - 106, Spain and Real Madrid
- Kalidou Koulibaly - CB - 109, Senegal and Chelsea
- Thomas Muller - CAM - 109, Germany and Bayern Munich
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - GK - 109, Italy and Paris Saint Germain
- David Alaba - CB - 108, Austria and Real Madrid
- Serge Gnabry - RM - 108, Germany and Bayern Munich
- Oliver Giroud - ST - 107, France and Chelsea
- Lauturo Martinez - ST - 108, Argentina and Inter Milan
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB - 107, England and Liverpool
- Sergio Ramos - RB - 10, Spain and Paris Saint Germain
- Alex Grimaldo - LB - 105, Spain and Benfica
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - LW - 10, Georgia and Napoli
- Yan Sommer - GK - 108, Switzerland and Bayern Munich
- Robin Gosens - LWB - 107, Germany and Inter Milan
- Jack Grealish - LW - 107, England and Manchester CIty
- Kim Min Jae - CB - 107, South Korea and Napoli
- Rodrygo - RW - 106, Brazil and Real Madrid
- Marc Cucurella - LB - 106, Spain and Chelsea
- Joao Mario - LM - 105, Portugal and Benfica
- Ante Rebic - LW - 105, Croatia and AC Milan
However, many other players will also be included in the promo. All the superstars have boosted stats and will be on everyone's wishlist. Acquiring these footballers will help FIFA Mobile users build a great team to win more matches.