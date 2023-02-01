FIFA 23 rumors hint at new cards of Cristiano Ronaldo and Cody Gakpo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cody Gakpo are set to receive new cards in FIFA 23 following their respective transfers in the January transfer window. Both players have had a change of scenery, and their moves will reflect in the game if the rumors are to be believed. Reliable insider FUT Sheriff revealed the two cards with some interesting observations about both.

Footballers making transfers isn't a new phenomenon, and the recent transfer window has seen plenty of such deals. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is no ordinary footballer, and the same could be said about his transfer. He had a fallout at Manchester United, and few would have predicted the Portuguese's next move.

Cody Gakpo's move is less surprising as he has been previously moved with a Premier League move. Manchester United was considered the favorite, but Liverpool got his coveted signature. He's one of the earliest to receive his new card in FIFA 23, so let's look at all the possible changes.

FIFA 23's rumored new cards for Ronaldo and Gakpo could be interesting cases for many users

Ronaldo's card saw plenty of debate and discussion when the FIFA 23 ratings were revealed. The Portuguese got a huge nerf to his pace, which many fans didn't agree with. With a switch to Al-Nassr, players can now play with the new card.

Here are the rumored face stats for the upcoming card:

Pace - 81

Shooting - 92

Passing - 78

Dribbling - 85

Defense - 34

Physicality - 75

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't undergone a downgrade in pace despite not getting much game time. The remaining stats have stayed the same for the time being; hence, FIFA 23 players won't have to undergo too big of a change.

In comparison, Cody Gakpo has received some nice boosts to his card following the move to Liverpool. His new card is an 83-rated LW card with some solid stats in FIFA 23.

Pace - 87

Shooting - 82

Passing - 77

Dribbling - 85

Defense - 34

Physicality - 75

Gakpo's cards have always been an underrated option in the game, as he has always been high on the meta. Some of his unique cards in Ultimate Team have excellent usage in terms of value and output.

Ronaldo's card will seem weaker compared to how it used to be once. However, he can still be a valuable addition in the right hands. Players can access his unique cards in Ultimate Team, which offers better stats and higher overall.

