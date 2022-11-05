FIFA 23 Cody Gakpo POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Another Cody Gakpo POTM SBC has been released in FIFA 23, and players can now add another upgrade to their Ultimate Team squad.

The PSV Eindhoven star has been in sensational form lately. This has resulted in him being named the Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) in September and October.

POTM SBCs grant unique cards to players who complete the challenges and their conditions. These cards are introduced for footballers who are named the best player for a given month across domestic leagues.

Let's now find out what challenges await players in the Cody Gakpo POTM SBC and what kind of costs it will require in terms of FUT coins. This article also explains how long the challenge will be available in FIFA 23, as it becomes a major deciding factor in the final costs.

The Cody Gakpo POTM SBC for October is his second special card in FIFA 23

POTM SBCs usually have fewer tasks to complete, keeping things relatively simple for players. The Cody Gakpo POTM SBC is no different, as it features just two tasks.

Players must complete both to unlock the special card, and they must do so in the stipulated time.

Listed below are the conditions for the two tasks:

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Netherlands

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Players must complete both tasks to complete the Cody Gakpo POTM SBC in FIFA 23. There are a couple of packs to be won, including a Small Electrum Players Pack and a Small Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Players will need between 39,000-42,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge, but this cost can be reduced with fodder.

Gakpo's previous 86-rated POTM card is incredibly popular, and the 87-rated card will undoubtedly build on the momentum.

With the Cody Gakpo POTM SBC being available for 30 days, FIFA 23 players have plenty of time to complete the challenge at their own pace. Like the previous card, the 87-rated card has LW as its base position and can be switched to an LM with a position modifier.

All of the Dutchman's cards are known for their pace and agility, and this one's no different. The card's 90 Pace means it can breeze past most defenders in the game. With 4* Skill Moves and 88 Dribbling, doing fancy skill moves should be easy.

The card also has a decent combination of finishing and physicality. It has 86 Shooting and 86 Finishing, which allows it to be sharp in front of goal. Its 80 Physicality might not be the best, but it's more than the average, considering the position.

The Cody Gakpo POTM SBC for October is well worth the coins in FIFA 23. With a calculated and patient approach, players can unlock the card without spending anything.

