FIFA 23 Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

After a few delays, the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is finally live in FIFA 23. Earlier leaks claimed that players would receive a special card featuring the Inter Miami forward, whose professional career is coming to an end soon.

The SBC has been released to celebrate Higuain's career as he looks to retire at the end of the 2022 MLS season. The 34-year-old has played for massive clubs like Real Madrid and Napoli. The special card and its stats are a perfect reflection of the days when he was a dominant force in Europe.

This article takes a look at the tasks that players will need to do in order to complete the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC. It also sheds light on how much it will cost them to complete the SBC with cards bought from the market.

The Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC celebrates the Argentine's career with a special FIFA 23 Ultimate Team card

Player-item SBCs tend to be far more complex than ordinary challenges. They also tend to cost more than ordinary challenges.

The Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is relatively simpler and easier to complete with just one task. To complete it, players will need to submit the squad based on certain conditions.

Task 1

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is easy to complete, and the conditions aren't too complex.

To unlock the special card, players will need to spend between 50,000-52,000 FUT coins (if they have to complete the challenge with all the cards procured from the market).

With the use of fodder in FIFA 23, the final cost can be brought down to some degree. The task can even be done completely free of cost if players can use fodder in all three positions.

For those interested, the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is available for less than 15 days at the time of writing.

The card available as the completion reward for the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is special in many ways. It is an 88-rated ST card that can be turned into a CF with the help of a position modifier. It has a major boost in many of the stats, with a highlight area being the in-game speed.

With 87 Pace, the card is significantly faster than the Argentine's base card. Additionally, the Lengthy body type will allow it to fit perfectly with the meta of FIFA 23.

The 89 Shooting and 91 Finishing make the card accurate in front of the goal. The 4* Weak Foot adds to its scoring abilities and balance.

The special card is equally strong when it comes to dribbling. It comes with 4* Skill Moves and 85 Dribbling. The 82 Physicality is a bonus and allows the card to resist hard challenges from some of the stronger defenders.

Overall, the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is definitely worth completing in FIFA 23, and the reward is quite decent. Its full cost is relatively low, to begin with, and the use of fodder reduces it further.

Poll : 0 votes