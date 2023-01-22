FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 2022 Year in Review objective: How to complete, rewards, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that offers Team of the Year Honorable Mentions versions of Emiliano Martinez, Ritsu Doan, and Azzedine Ounahi. Despite the complex nature of the fresh inclusion, its rewards are rather enticing, with all three special cards up for grabs.

Team of the Year is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers have been spoilt with a host of content to grind for in-game. Alongside the TOTY attackers and a squad of Team of the Year Icons, EA Sports has also introduced a wide gallery of objectives and SBCs, with the 2022 Year in Review one being the latest addition.

Martinez, Doan, and Ounahi are available via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Emiliano Martinez, Ritsu Doan, and Azzedine Ounahi are the first few TOTY Honorable Mentions cards to be added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, heralding the arrival of a new variation of special items in-game. The 2022 Year in Review objective consists of seven individual segments, each with its own stipulations and rewards. Here is how you complete them:

Glorious 15 : Score in 15 separate matches using a French player in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). Earn TOTY Benzema on a three-game loan.

: Score in 15 separate matches using a French player in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). Earn TOTY Benzema on a three-game loan. German Silverware : Score using a Colombian player and a Nigerian player in the same Squad Battles matches on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals).

: Score using a Colombian player and a Nigerian player in the same Squad Battles matches on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). Los Blancos vs The Reds : Win a match and score using a Brazilian player with a minimum 90 DRI in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals).

: Win a match and score using a Brazilian player with a minimum 90 DRI in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). MLS Spectacle : Win a match while scoring at least three goals using MLS players in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals).

: Win a match while scoring at least three goals using MLS players in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). Morocco's Journey : Play six matches while having a minimum of three midfielders from Morocco in your starting team in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals).

: Play six matches while having a minimum of three midfielders from Morocco in your starting team in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). Japanese Triumph : Score using Japanese players in three separate matches while conceding no more than one goal per match in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals).

: Score using Japanese players in three separate matches while conceding no more than one goal per match in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals). La Albiceleste Legacy: Win six matches and score at least two goals per game while having a minimum of nine Argentinean players in your starting team in Squad Battles on a minimum difficulty of Semi-Pro (or Rivals).

What do the three cards look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

All three footballers have received significant upgrades over their base versions. After his heroics in the World Cup, Argentine shot-stopper Emi Martinez possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Diving: 91

Reflex: 91

Handling: 89

Speed: 64

Kicking: 88

Positioning: 89

Similarly, Japanese superstar Ritsu Doan also has an impressive special card with the following attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbler: 92

Shooting: 82

Defending: 50

Passing: 85

Physical: 68

Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi displayed admirable performances for his national side during the world cup and has received a TOTY Honorable Mentions card with these stats:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 81

Defending: 76

Passing: 85

Physicality: 84

Is it worth completing this objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the objective is rather time-consuming and complex, it is definitely worth the time investment, as it offers three incredible cards that are exceptional in their respective positions. They possess the stats to be viable in the current meta of FIFA 23. Moreover, the objective offering several packs, as well as a loan TOTY Karim Benzema, makes it a worthwhile proposition.

