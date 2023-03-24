FIFA Mobile TOTW: Players, rewards, and more (March 24)

Earlier today (March 24), EA Sports introduced a new event in FIFA Mobile to celebrate the best performances of football superstars last week. Similar to the TOTY event in the game, the new Team of the Week (TOTW) event will enable gamers to get hold of exclusive player cards, TOTW points, FIFA coins, and more rewards.

De Jong and Osimhen feature in the new TOTW event in FIFA Mobile

The new TOTW event is live on FIFA Mobile and will be available until March 30. Players can navigate to the Live Events tab and hover over the ongoing event slides until they come across the new TOTW event.

They will have to complete the daily missions available in the main chapter of the event and earn TOTW points to collect exclusive rewards. Gamers can also use FIFA points to unlock paid-only missions.

Among the rewards up for grabs, the exclusive player cards appear to be the most sought-after.

Here's an overview of the players (along with their ratings) included in the new Team of the Week:

Frenkie De Jong - 104 - CM - Netherlands, Barcelona

Victor Osimhen - 99 - ST - Nigeria, Napoli

Bukayo Saka - 99 - RM - England, Arsenal

Sebastian Haller - 98 - ST - Ivory Coast, Borussia Dortmund

Pervis Estupinan - 97 - LB - Ecuador, Brighton, and Hove Albion

Anrej Kramaric - 96 - CF - Croatia, TSG Hoffenhein

Viktor Tsygankov - 95 - RM - Ukraine, Girona

Douglas Luiz - 93 - CDM - Brazil, Aston Villa

Lutsharel Geertruida - 92 - RB - Netherlands, Feyenoord

Guillermo Maripan - 91 - CB - Chile, AS Monaco

Mattia Zaccagni - 89 - LW - Italy, Latium

Exequiel Palacios - 88 - CDM - Argentina, Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Gerzino Nyamsi - 88 - CB - France, RC Strasbourg Alsace

Thiago ALmada - 87 - CAM - Argentina, Atlanta United

Frederick Ronnow - 86 - GK - Denmark, Union Berlin

Tim Kliendienst - 85 - ST - Germany, FC Heidenheim 1846

Charlie Austin - 84 - ST - England, Swindon Town

Nathan Tella - 83 - LM - England, Burnley

Cedric Itten - 82 - ST - Switzerland, BSC Young Boys

Dimitri Petratos - 81 - CAM - Australia, ATK Mohunbagan

Amor Layouni - 81 - RW - Tunisia, Western Sydney Wanderers

Mattie Pollock - 80 - CB - England, Aberdeen

The new TOTW event in FIFA Mobile will also enable gamers to get other in-game items. These include:

TOTW Reserve - 5000 TOTW points

TOTW Points x12500 - 1000 Gems/1000 Fifa Points

Skip Ticket x1 - 5000 TOTW points

Coins x1000 - 7500 TOTW points

Skill Boost x50 - 6500 TOTW points

Gold Player x5 - 250 TOTW points

FIFA Mobile gamers who fail to use the weekly TOTW points this week will be able to obtain rewards from the upcoming weeks as the points are brought forward.

