FIFA 23 Team of the Week 18 (TOTW 18) cards revealed, Lionel Messi earns first In-form item of the season

EA Sports has revealed a star-studded lineup for Team of the Week 18 (TOTW 18) in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, with Lionel Messi spearheading the roster. The Argentinean maestro was recently granted the title of Best Player in the World, and his performance for PSG last weekend has earned him a spot in the Team of the Week squad.

TOTW cards have been a staple of Ultimate Team since FUT's early days, with EA Sports releasing special squads featuring the best footballers on a weekly basis. With his match-winning contribution to PSG in Ligue 1 this past weekend, Lionel Messi has achieved his first In-form item in TOTW 18.

Lionel Messi headlines an incredible TOTW 18 roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The current Team of the Week lineup consists of footballers who played a significant role in their teams' victories last weekend. With a goal and two assists against Marseille in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi helped PSG fortify their lead at the top of the table and has obtained a spot in the TOTW 18 squad for that.

The talismanic forward has had an incredible season so far, winning the World Cup with Argentina as well as several individual accolades. Messi already possesses several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including Player of the Month and Team of the Year items. However, this will be his first inclusion in Team of the Week during the FUT 23 game cycle.

The likes of Thomas Muller and Phil Foden have also received high-rated special cards in this TOTW squad. These players are prolific for their respective clubs, and their influence is apparent from their latest upgraded items.

These are the footballers featured in the Team of the Week squad:

Lionel Messi: 92

Thomas Muller: 88

Phil Foden: 87

Declan Rice: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa: 87

Junior Firpo: 86

Martin Braithwaite: 86

Jose Maria Gimenez: 86

Antonio Candreva: 86

Riccardo Orsolini: 86

Cristian Romero: 86

Connor Roberts: 86

Matz Sels: 84

Junya Ito: 84

Rodrigo Ely: 83

Lee Jae Sung: 83

Luka Ivanusec: 83

Jordan Morris: 82

Terem Moffi: 82

Michael Santos: 81

Elliot Watt: 79

Eamonn Brophy: 79

This is a rather impressive selection of players, with several high-rated cards thrown into the mix. With so many overpowered players featured in the squad, gamers will be eager to play the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League to obtain these coveted items in their red pick rewards.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 18?

Lionel Messi is by far the most meta card in TOTW 18. His special versions always become fan favorites, and with this item being similar to his Player of the Month item, it will definitely be viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

The likes of Phil Foden, Junior Firpo, and Declan Rice have also received impressive cards. While these might not make it into most top-tier FUT squads, they are still worth using in their respective positions.

