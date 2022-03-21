Diogo Jota, Timo Werner - which footballers have Pro Players cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is one of the most competitive game modes across all genres, where players worldwide try to outplay each other. The mode has become even bigger in FIFA 22 with several new technologies.

These include groundbreaking innovations like HyperMotion, which brings the game closer to realism.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam



Complete List

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-pro-pl… Only a few professional football players got their own FUT card this year.Complete List Only a few professional football players got their own FUT card this year.Complete Listfifauteam.com/fifa-22-pro-pl… https://t.co/AFj4Etva2C

It's not just ordinary folks who are admirers and players of the game. FIFA 22 is, after all, everything because of the footballers. Without them, the game itself wouldn't have existed. Hence, it's natural that several professional footballers play the game religiously.

To facilitate their contributions in the real world, these footballers are given unique pro player cards in the game. These cards are not only unique in nature, but they're also exclusive to footballers. Like previous years, many footballers have received their pro player cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of footballers who have Pro Players card

While many footballers play FIFA 22, only a few are given these cards. The footballers who have a Pro Players card in the game are:

Max Aarons - Norwich

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea

Santeri Hostikka - HJK Helsinki

Rade Krunic - AC Milan

Marcos Llorente - Atletico Madrid

Maxime Lopez - Sassuolo

Daniel Maldini - AC Milan

Adi Nalic - Malmo

Robin Qaison - Ettifaq

Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Declan Rice - West Ham

Jerdy Schouen - Bologna

Haris Seferovic - Benfica

Yasser Al Shahrani - Al-Hilal

Adel Taarabt - Benfica

Diogo Jota - Liverpool

Timo Werner - Chelsea

Harvey White - Chelsea

It should be noted that more footballers are actively playing FIFA 22. However, this is the complete list of all the professional footballers who have to receive a Pro Players card this season.

What are Pro Players cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Several special cards have been added to the game under various promos. One such promo is currently going on in the form of Fantasy FUT. Pro Player cards are entirely different as these cards are added to the game on an honorary basis.

These cards are added to the accounts of some professional footballers who play the game. These cards have massively boosted stats and aren't available anywhere else. They're assigned directly to the footballers and can only be used by them.

If any FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player encounters these cards, they're playing against real-life footballers in the game. It's unclear why these cards aren't assigned to all the footballers who play the game. However, it is certainly an excellent feature of the game celebrating footballers' performances in real life.

Edited by Saman