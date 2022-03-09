“Hate playing against him” – Aaron Ramsdale snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah while naming toughest Premier League opponent

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has snubbed Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah while naming his toughest Premier League opponent.

Since joining Arsenal last summer, Ramsdale, 23, has been formidable for the Gunners. He has pulled off some fabulous stops to deny some of the top forwards in the league. Those include Ronaldo and Salah who often cause goalkeepers nightmares with their goalscoring prowess.

However, Ramsdale has ignored the duo while picking his toughest opponent in the English top flight. The former Sheffield United shot-stopper named Leicester City's veteran striker Jamie Vardy as the most difficult opponent he has faced thus far.

Ramsdale told Tubes & Ange Golf Life (via SportBible) in this regard:

“The one I hate playing against most is Jamie Vardy. The guy just doesn’t stop running. I’d love to have him on my team, hate playing against him. I’ve played against him five times now; he’s scored four times.”

The 35-year-old Leicester forward has been one of the top goalscorers in the Premier League for the Foxes over the years

In 376 career appearances across competitions for Brendan Rodgers' side, he has scored 159 goals. That includes 128 strikes and 40 assists in 263 Premier League games.

Despite being hampered by injury this season, the striker has still managed ten goals in 18 Premier League appearances. Many fans regret how early Vardy announced his retirement from international football with England. That's because his goalscoring feats in club football are similar to Ronaldo and Salah's.

Jamie Vardy has an impressive record against Aaron Ramsdale's Arsenal in Premier League

Vardy leads Ronaldo in the EPL goalscoring charts this season.

The Gunners host the Foxes this Sunday in the Premier League, with both teams in need of victory.

Jamie Vardy has an impressive record against them, having scored 11 times in 14 league appearances. They are the Premier League team he has scored the most goals against, and he'll hope to add to that tally on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has guided his team to fourth spot in the league. They are in the driving seat in the race for UEFA Champions League football next season. They are ahead of Manchester United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, and have games in hand on the trio.

The Gunners are looking to return to the Champions League for the first time in five years. However, they can ill afford to slip up against a Leicester side who are looking to climb back up the table after faltering in recent months.

Brendan Rodgers' side's demoralising 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup in early February was a wake-up call. The Foxes won the FA Cup last season, but the defeat showed signs that the team had become complacent this campaign.

They currently sit mid-table in 12th position, but have a game in hand over Aston Villa who sit above them.

