Golden Moon Cannon event in PUBG Mobile: Missions, rewards, and more

Tencent Games works tirelessly to incorporate various new events into PUBG Mobile to enhance the gaming experience. The latest 2.5 major update was released on March 16 and has already become an instant hit.

Earlier today (March 22), the developers introduced a new event to celebrate the Golden Moon. The Golden Moon Cannon event will enable players to get hold of crate scraps, costumes, popularity gifts, and more goodies.

Everything to know about the new Golden Moon Cannon event in PUBG Mobile

The new Golden Moon Cannon event is live in the PUBG Mobile 2.5 version and will be available until April 3 (UTC + 0). Players can navigate to the in-game Events tab and hover over the ongoing event list until they come across a new event.

They will have to complete daily missions and earn Moon points to participate in the mini-game. In this game, they will have to control and fire the cannon to shoot lanterns and earn points. These points can be redeemed to earn exciting rewards.

Here's an overview of the exciting rewards up for grabs in the new Golden Moon Cannon event:

Starry Enigma - UZI: 30 days - 1000 points

Desert Taskforce Set: 30 days - 880 points

Desert Taskforce Mask: 30 days - 720 points

Star Chart Parachute: 30 Days - 800 points

Chicken Dinner Graffiti - 75 points

Kashta Barbeque (will provide 400 popularity) - 400 points

Joyous Blessing (will provide 100 popularity) - 250 points

Classic Crate Scrap - 300 points

Supply Crate Scrap - 150 points

50 AG Currency - 250 points

100 BP - 250 points

Furthermore, players can also use the points to upgrade the accuracy or stats of the cannon. However, with every upgrade, the cost will gradually increase. The upgrade includes the following odds:

Pierce Shot

Colorless Shot

Cannon Speed

PUBG Mobile gamers playing the event can also check their rankings in the Friend Ranking section available in the event.

How to get Moon points in PUBG Mobile's Golden Moon Cannon event

During the Moon Rising event, players can earn Moon points that can be used to play a mini-game. A total of five missions will be available each day and each mission will guarantee one Moon point.

Here's a look at the daily missions that will enable players to get their hands on Moon points:

Log into the game

Survive for a total of 30 minutes in Classic Mode

Complete two Classic Mode matches

Travel 2000 meters

Eliminate four enemies in Classic Mode

However, if a player fails to play the mini-game five times in a single day, the Moon points will be stored and carried over to the next day.

Note: Due to restrictions imposed on PUBG Mobile by the Indian government, the game has remained banned in the country since September 2020. Hence, players from this country should avoid playing the popular battle royale title.

