EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTY cards led by Mbappe and Messi

Global icons Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have appeared in the first row of the FIFA Mobile TOTY cards, creating a great deal of buzz in the community.

The cards are part of the ongoing Team of the Year promo available on FIFA Mobile. To celebrate their achievements, EA Sports have released a list that showcases the best-performing footballers over the last year.

The PSG frontline duo of Mbappe and Messi had a great 2022. While they led the French side to their tenth Ligue-1 title, they also put on a memorable display at the FIFA World Cup 2022, albeit in separate teams.

Lucky players who open the pack may get a hold of the superstars and add them to their FUT. Meanwhile, other footballers in the promo are also breathtakingly good.

Mbappe and Messi's TOTY Cards could be the most sought-after items in FIFA Mobile

Following weeks of speculation, EA Sports has officially announced the TOTY Cards in FIFA Mobile and a total of 12 superstars have been featured on the list. SInce the announcement, the craze for the World Cup's special winners, Golden Boot (Mbappe) and Golden Ball (Messi), has been on a rapid rise.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Your top A first look at the best from the year that was.Your top #TOTY Players have arrived. A first look at the best from the year that was. 🔥Your top #TOTY Players have arrived. 👏 https://t.co/Rsld0EeHUo

Besides the two, the list also features footballers from EPL and La Liga. Here's an overview of the entire list of TOTY Cards:

Thibaut Courtois - GK - 109, Belgium and Real Madrid

Lionel Messi - CAM - 109, Argentina and Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe - ST - 109, France and Paris Saint Germain

Erling Haaland - ST - 109, Norway and Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne - CM - 109, Norway and Manchester City

Karim Benzema - ST - 109, France and Real Madrid

Luka Modric - CM - 109, Croatia and Real Madrid

Alisson Becker - GK - 108, Brazil and Liverpool

Son Heung-min - LW - 108, South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur

Virgil Van Dijk - CB - 108, Netherlands and Liverpool

Mohamed Salah - RW - 108, Egypt and Liverpool

Vinícius Junior - LW - 108, Brazil and Real Madrid

As stated, all footballers will have boosted stats and will be on everyone's wishlist once the promo goes live in the game. Acquiring these stars will help gamers build a great squad that will help them win more matches.

FIFA Mobile players must remember that the aforementioned cards will be extremely hard to obtain and hence will be a rarity in the in-game market. Those willing to sell them will indeed accrue a rich profit in the interim timeframe.

