EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTY cards led by Mbappe and Messi

Global icons Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have appeared in the first row of the FIFA Mobile TOTY cards, creating a great deal of buzz in the community.
The cards are part of the ongoing Team of the Year promo available on FIFA Mobile. To celebrate their achievements, EA Sports have released a list that showcases the best-performing footballers over the last year.
The PSG frontline duo of Mbappe and Messi had a great 2022. While they led the French side to their tenth Ligue-1 title, they also put on a memorable display at the FIFA World Cup 2022, albeit in separate teams.
Lucky players who open the pack may get a hold of the superstars and add them to their FUT. Meanwhile, other footballers in the promo are also breathtakingly good.
Mbappe and Messi's TOTY Cards could be the most sought-after items in FIFA Mobile
Following weeks of speculation, EA Sports has officially announced the TOTY Cards in FIFA Mobile and a total of 12 superstars have been featured on the list. SInce the announcement, the craze for the World Cup's special winners, Golden Boot (Mbappe) and Golden Ball (Messi), has been on a rapid rise.
Besides the two, the list also features footballers from EPL and La Liga. Here's an overview of the entire list of TOTY Cards:
- Thibaut Courtois - GK - 109, Belgium and Real Madrid
- Lionel Messi - CAM - 109, Argentina and Paris Saint Germain
- Kylian Mbappe - ST - 109, France and Paris Saint Germain
- Erling Haaland - ST - 109, Norway and Manchester City
- Kevin De Bruyne - CM - 109, Norway and Manchester City
- Karim Benzema - ST - 109, France and Real Madrid
- Luka Modric - CM - 109, Croatia and Real Madrid
- Alisson Becker - GK - 108, Brazil and Liverpool
- Son Heung-min - LW - 108, South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur
- Virgil Van Dijk - CB - 108, Netherlands and Liverpool
- Mohamed Salah - RW - 108, Egypt and Liverpool
- Vinícius Junior - LW - 108, Brazil and Real Madrid
As stated, all footballers will have boosted stats and will be on everyone's wishlist once the promo goes live in the game. Acquiring these stars will help gamers build a great squad that will help them win more matches.
FIFA Mobile players must remember that the aforementioned cards will be extremely hard to obtain and hence will be a rarity in the in-game market. Those willing to sell them will indeed accrue a rich profit in the interim timeframe.