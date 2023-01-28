EA Sports releases FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions cards led by Harry Kane and Vinicius 

Harry Kane and Vinicius lead a great lineup of FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions cards, which have finally arrived as part of the ongoing promo. The list features a set of special cards belonging to some of the best performers over the last year, and EA Sports have released these items to celebrate their achievements.

Last year saw plenty of football, and some superstars stood apart due to their exemplary performances. The top 11 footballers were voted for the starting XI, while some other names missed out narrowly. These cards comprise of the TOTY Honourable Mentions teams and are now available from the in-game packs.

Kane and Vinicius are arguably two of the finest cards in terms of stats and overalls. Any FIFA 23 player will be delighted to find either one from the packs, although the associated odds are low. However, lucky players can also find great alternatives from the names that are part of the promo.

Kane and Vinicius' TOTY Honourable Mentions cards will be high on the wishlist of FIFA 23 players

The FIFA 23 community got very excited when the special cards were leaked online. It has taken a few more days for the special items to be officially revealed, and here's the entire list.

FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions team

Harry Kane ST 92

Vinicius Jr LW 91

Kalidou Koulibaly CB 91

Joao Cancelo LB 91

Pedri CM 90

Federico Valverde CM 89

Bukayo Saka RM 89

Mike Maignan GK 89

Nabil Fekir CAM 88

Aplhonso Davies LB 88

Bremer CB 87

Harry Kane and Vinicius could offer much to any FIFA 23 player and their squad. Kane's TOTY Honourable Mentions card comes at a higher pace that removes a major weakness of his base card. It will allow players to fit him easier in the meta.

As for Vinicius' TOTY Honourable Mentions, the item only gets better, given how good his base card is. The special item comes with higher overall and better stats, which can generate more efficient results in the meta. As good as it is, his base card is limited in terms of overall and stats. Hence, the boost will be very welcome.

Some other exciting options that players should also focus on include the La Liga twins of Pedri and Valverde. This marks another occasion where Valverde has received another special card in Ultimate Team.

It's safe to assume that all the cards released tonight will be hard to acquire in the interim and could be costly from the FUT market. Their prices will eventually go down in a few weeks, thanks to increased supply.

Poll : 0 votes