FIFA 23 leaks reveal Vinicius Junior, Joao Cancelo, and others as TOTY Honorable Mentions 

With the release of the full Team of the Year roster right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have begun to surface regarding Vinicius Junior, Joao Cancelo, and others receiving TOTY Honorable Mention cards. These footballers narrowly missed out on a spot in the TOTY lineup, featuring some of the most prominent names in the sport.

Team of the Year is amongst the biggest and most renowned events in Ultimate Team, earning EA Sports a large portion of its annual revenue through microtransactions and pack sales.

With the TOTY squad in FIFA 23 consisting of the most overpowered cards in the game, fans will be excited to get their hands on new Honorable Mentions cards like Vinicius Junior and Cancelo.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Vinicius Junior, Joao Cancelo, and several others are rumored to arrive as TOTY Honorable Mentions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With Erling Haaland leaked to be the winner of the TOTY 12th Man vote, fans were eager to see which footballers received a spot on the Honorable Mentions roster. These players were nominated for the overall Team of the Year vote due to their impressive performances over the year, but narrowly missed out on a spot in the starting eleven.

While these cards won't be as ridiculously boosted as the TOTY versions, they will undoubtedly be overpowered and viable in their respective positions in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Vinicius Junior is probably the most popular player to be leaked for the upcoming promo. Not only is the Brazilian winger a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch, he has been one of the driving forces behind Real Madrid's domestic and European success. Based on leaks by FIFATradingRomania on Twitter, Vinicius Junior will receive a TOTY Honorable Mentions card soon.

Vini JR is in TOTY Honourable Mentions Team



Predicted stats



Follow me on Instagram for more:

Vini JR is in TOTY Honourable Mentions Team

Similarly, Joao Cancelo has been a mainstay in defense for Manchester City and the Portuguese national side. He is amongst the most versatile fullbacks in the world, capable of playing on either flank and assisting in offensive plays. Cancelo's abilities have been reflected accurately in FIFA 23, and based on leaks by FUT Sheriff, he will receive a TOTY Honorable Mentions card as well.

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the leading marksmen in European football. His goalscoring exploits for Spurs and the English national team have earned him the admiration of a global audience, as well as a TOTY Honorable Mentions card in FIFA 23.

Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as TOTY HONORABLE MENTIONS in



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as TOTY HONORABLE MENTIONS in #FIFA23

Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies has made a glorious comeback after being injured for most of last season. The Canadian full-back is widely regarded as an elite-tier defender in real life as well as in-game, and his return to form has earned him his second special card of the season alongside his World Cup Stories version.

Davies is added to come as TOTY HONORABLE MENTIONS



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



Davies is added to come as TOTY HONORABLE MENTIONS #FIFA23

With the likes of Joao Cancelo, Vinicius Junior, Harry Kane, and Alphonso Davies being included in the upcoming promo, TOTY Honorable Mentions will definitely fetch a high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market. These new overpowered cards will be fantastic additions to any FUT squad, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on these special variants.

