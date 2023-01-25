FIFA 23 TOTY leaks hint at Erling Haaland as the 12th man of the promo

If the recent leaks are to be believed, Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland will ultimately get a FIFA 23 TOTY card after all. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the news on their social media accounts.

The latest leak adds to the long list of special cards in the pipeline for an appearance in Ultimate Team.

The news will surely delight the community, who can get their hands on another special item. EA Sports has released all of them to celebrate the best performers in the world of football over the last year. There were several excellent performers, and the community selected the best 11.

Three more options were presented to fans to choose the 12th man in the squad, and the official results are yet to be out; however, the FIFA 23 community seems to have made their choice. Based on the nature of Erling Haaland, his TOTY card could be a very spicy addition to Ultimate Team.

Erling Haaland's TOTY card could be an incredible asset for any FIFA 23 player's Ultimate Team

Erling Haaland has been a top card since the release of FIFA 23, and his lengthy body type has performed incredibly well in the Ultimate Team. This was followed by the release of more special cards, which many players have utilized well.

His upcoming item could be revolutionary if the expected stats are true. The exact stats and overall aren't yet known, and players will have to wait till the official declaration.

One thing's for certain - the card will have amazing stats and overall, since his existing items are already boosted greatly.

Haaland's special card will likely be added to packs, and FIFA 23 players will have to rely on their luck. The odds of getting the card, like every other TOTY item, will be low. Alternatively, the card will become acquirable from the market but is expected to cost a lot of FUT coins.

There are other alternatives available for players if they want something cheaper. Special TOTY-themed SBCs have been added in Ultimate Team, which are less expensive to complete. The current objectives also have special cards, like Emiliano Martinez's World Cup Honorable Mentions, that can be obtained by playing the game.

These cards will either cost a lot less or are free to obtain, making them a great choice for many. EA Sports has also released two sets of special TOTY icons, which are available in the in-game packs.

