FIFA 23 TOTY leaks hint at Emiliano Martinez coming as World Cup Honorable Mentions

The FIFA 23 TOTY promo has gone live, and it appears that there is more to come in the form of Emiliano Martinez's World Cup Honorable Mentions card. The Argentine goalkeeper performed phenomenally for his nation in the successful campaign, but he couldn't make it to the final starting XI. However, leaks by a reliable FUT Sheriff insider suggest that fans might still end up with his special card.

This year's release saw plenty of fantastic content introduced to the Ultimate Team during the FIFA World Cup. All of it in the second half of November and the first half of December belonged to the promo, featuring specialized cards. Things have gone back to club football, but the current promo seems to be getting a link with the former content.

Emiliano Martinez seems to be one of the three cards that will be part of the TOTY World Cup Honorable Mentions. The Argentine is expected to be joined by Azzedine Ounahi and Ritsu Doan, who were excellent performers in the recently concluded World Cup.

Martinez is one of the most deserving candidates for the FIFA 23 TOTY World Cup Honorable Mentions

Based on the selections, the World Cup performances seem to have been considered. While all three had good club football seasons, they were way better for their nations in the recently concluded tournament.

Out of the three, Martinez is expected to get the best TOTY card overall and stats. The recent FIFA 23 leaks indicate the official stats of all three cards, and the goalkeeper is expected to get a 90-rated card, according to it. With 91 Diving, 91 Reflex, and 89 Handling, it can be a valuable asset for many players.

Goalkeepers are essential in the Ultimate Team mode, as they can often differentiate between a win and a loss. Those still looking for a good stopper can try out Martinez's TOTY World Cup Honorable Mentions card when it becomes available in FIFA 23.

Players looking for outfield ballers can also try Ounahi and Doan's items. Both are reportedly rated at 87 overall, with the Japanese footballer getting an RM card. On the other hand, the Algerian will have a CM card, and both cards appear to have a good set of stats surrounding them.

It remains to be seen when these World Cup Honorable Mentions will be released and whether they will be added to the packs in FIFA 23. Currently, the TOTY items of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi can be obtained from the packs. Six icons have also been added to the Ultimate Team, all of which could be potentially stunning additions for the players.

