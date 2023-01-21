FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTY 83+ Double Upgrade SBC (January 20): How to complete, expected cost, and more

The 83+ Double Upgrade SBC is live along with the much-awaited TOTY promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to complete the limited repeatable Squad Building Challenge to pack high-rated cards that also have the chance to be part of the Team of the Year series.

FUT enthusiasts have been waiting for the TOTY promo with its promise of highly boosted cards, which had a tendency to become meta cards in previous iterations of the game. FIFA 23 Players will be looking for every opportunity to get their hands on some of the upgraded cards, and this challenge has the potential to be quite profitable in that sense.

Here's a quick guide to completing the 83+ Double Upgrade SBC dated January 20 with a cost analysis to determine if it's the right challenge to grind for the Team of the Year promo.

83+ Double Upgrade SBC is set to give FIFA 23 players a steady stream of content for the TOTY promo

The Squad Building Challenge is repeatable in the sense that it can be repeated once every two days for the next two weeks, as long as the TOTY promo is supposed to stay active in FIFA 23.

The requirements of the challenge are quite simple. However, due to fodder inflation in the market, grinding the SBC may be quite a challenge as the prices of the high-value cards are changing substantially within short periods of time due to the introduction of the new cards and Squad Building Challenges.

Here are the paltry requirements that players must meet to complete the 83+ Double Upgrade challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Rating of the squad: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x 83+ Double Player Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 12,000 - 18,000 FUT coins across platforms at the time of writing

As mentioned before, grinding the challenge may be difficult for players who do not already have pre-existing fodder to mitigate the cost of building the squad according to the requirements. However, the restrictions in themselves are not that harsh.

Giving FIFA 23 players enough room to scour the transfer market for the cheapest options while trying to fill gaps in the squad without thinking of chemistry points, nationality, or other affiliations of the cards.

At any rate, the price of fodder is currently highly unstable due to TOTY cards being added to the mix, and players should ideally wait and see if the price comes down if they need to grind the 83+ Upgrade SBC. Not all challenges yield good cards, but this one, being repeatable, has the potential to give back in rewards some great cards.

The Team of the Year series of cards, featuring big names such as Messi, Benzema, Mbappe, and Modric, is understandably a prize being coveted by almost all FIFA 23 players as most of them have been preparing for the promo by delaying opening the packs till today.

As such, anyone looking for extra packs and can afford to pay for the price of the fodder should definitely try to grind the 83+ Double Upgrade SBC.

