Top 5 Shapeshifter cards to get in FIFA Mobile

The new Shapeshifter promo appeared in FIFA Mobile yesterday. The promo has brought in exclusive events, passes, and Store packs to the title. This has created a great deal of buzz amongst gamers and football enthusiasts across the globe.

However, amongst all the latest additions, the craze for the Shapeshifter player cards is unmatchable. Some of these cards are breathtakingly good and have already been incorporated into the main lineup of top FIFA Mobile players.

FIFA Mobile Shapeshifter: Top 5 cards to own, including Petit, Socrates, and more

5) 111-rated Dennis Bergkamp - RM, Netherlands

The turn of the millennium witnessed Netherlands' Dennis Bergkamp taking the Premier League by storm. After being successful at Ajax and Inter, Dennis joined Arsenal and played a major part in making the team "Invincibles." Bergkamp's card can easily slot into the Starting XI of any FIFA Mobile player.

Best stats:

Ball Control - 150

Bribbliing - 150

Shot Power - 145

Agility - 147

Reactions - 145

Awareness - 144

Vision - 143

4) 111-rated Frank Rijkaard - CAM, Netherlands

Frank Rijkaard's Shapeshifter card has already become among the hot-selling cards in FIFA Mobile. He played crucial roles in the central midfield for Ajax and AC Milan.

Rijkaard played multiple FIFA World Cups and UEFA Euros for the Netherlands in the 1980s and 1990s while winning the Euros in 1988. He even managed the national team from 1998-2000

Best stats:

Shot Power - 150

Ball Control - 150

Short Passing - 149

Vision - 148

Long Passing - 146

Long Shot - 143

3) 111-rated Socrates - CM, Brazil

Socrates Vieira De Oliviera represented Brazil in two FIFA World Cups (1982 and 1986). He even led the national side in the 1982 World Cup and played for great teams like Corinthians and Flamengo. He lost his life back in 2011.

Socrates' card is one of the best CM cards in FIFA Mobile. Priced highly on the market, lucky gamers can even obtain the card from the pack available in the Store.

Best stats:

Long Passing - 150

Short Passing - 150

Vision - 150

Curve - 147

Ball Control - 143

Long Shot - 142

Dribbling - 139

2) 112-rated Rivaldo - ST, Brazil

Rivaldo Vitor Borba Pereira emerged as one of the most promising young players before the turn of the millennium. He lived up to his potential, playing for the Catalan club Barcelona and AC Milan.

Rivaldo's ST variant card has been integrated into the new Shapeshifter promo in FIFA Mobile. Although his footballing career after his stint at AC Milan rapidly disintegrated, he is still considered one of the finest attackers to have graced the football pitch.

Best stats:

Shot Power - 150

Positioning - 150

Finishing - 149

Volley - 148

Agility - 145

Dribbling - 144

Ball Control - 143

Heading - 137

1) 112-rated Emmanuel Petit - LB, France

Emmanuel Petit was one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation. He stood as a rock before the defense line for France and Arsenal in his prime. With France, he emerged victorious in FIFA World Cup 1998 and the UEFA Euro 2000.

Despite performing his best as a defensive midfielder, Petit also played as a left-back in some matches for Arsenal and Chelsea. His Shapeshifter card features him playing in this role.

Best stats:

Reactions - 150

Long Passing - 150

Ball Control - 148

Standing Tackle - 145

Awareness - 145

Short Passing - 144

Sliding Tackle - 142

Marking - 142

Besides the footballers mentioned in the list, EA Sports has added some cards like George Best, Rio Ferdinand, Gheorghe Hagi, and Christian Vieri that can be great inclusions to the team of any FIFA Mobile player.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, all the abovementioned stats have been collected from FIFA Mobile.

