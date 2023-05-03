EA Sports announces Shapeshifters for FIFA Mobile, ongoing promos to continue

Following the enormous success of Heroes Journey 23 and Fantasy Players, EA Sports has now introduced a new FIFA Mobile promo titled Shapeshifters. The developer made the announcement via the game's official Twitter handle. Based on the tweet, the promo will go live on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and will be active for a few weeks.

Share the most iconic out of position players Reimagine your dream squad with ICONs in alternate positions with #Shapeshifters Share the most iconic out of position players Reimagine your dream squad with ICONs in alternate positions with #Shapeshifters 🔀Share the most iconic out of position players 👇 https://t.co/ELa7TOe1vH

Going by the norm of previous promos, Shapeshifters is expected to bring plenty of new player cards, cosmetics, and other items to FIFA Mobile. The promo will feature Icons, which will be available as packs in the in-game store, similar to the Fantasy Players promo (already available).

FIFA Mobile players can expect great Icon cards from the upcoming Shapeshifters promo

The Shapeshifters promo is set to celebrate the success of football icons who have brilliantly performed out of their natural positions. It will be similar to many ongoing events and is expected to add free as well as paid player cards to FIFA Mobile.

Stolencharm Gaming @RaiHarshit2 Shapshifters event 6 event icon leaks from fifarenderz !! Shapshifters event 6 event icon leaks from fifarenderz !! https://t.co/gbCpzMSZVR

These newly introduced player cards will have boosted stats, helping players to build better teams for Division Rivals matches.

Based on leaks, the player cards of Rio Ferdinand, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Rijkaard, Socrates, Emmanuel Petit, and Rivaldo are among the attractions of the event. Superstars like Michael Owen, Sol Campbell, Alan Shearer, and others will also have their respective cards. However, they will have slightly reduced overalls compared to the main attractions.

UCL, Fantasy Players, and Heroes Journey 23 promos continue to offer new cards

Currently, the main source of attraction in FIFA Mobile is the UEFA Champions League (UCL) event. It offers multiple boosted player cards for gamers to add to their virtual team.

The event is divided into four sub-categories: Main, Reward Path, Player Exchange, and Semi-Finals. While the best item is the 110-rated Frank Lampard Icon card, the cards of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Toni Kroos add to the charm of the event.

Fantasy Players and Heroes Journey 23 are also popular in-game events. The former offers great cards of emerging footballers and is exclusively available in the store. Meanwhile, the latter offers cards of football legends and is available both as a live event and as packs in the store.

