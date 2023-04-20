How can FIFA Mobile Fantasy Players cards be upgraded?

EA Sports introduces new promos in FIFA Mobile at periodic intervals to enrich the football gaming experience of mobile users across the globe. Similarly, a new in-game Fantasy Players promo is set to be incorporated in a few hours, which will introduce new player cards and packs in the title. Earlier today, EA Sports took to the official Twitter handle of the mobile variant of FIFA to unveil a list of exciting Fantasy Players cards.

The tweet also mentioned that these cards will have an innate ability to upgrade their OVR, based on the real-life performances of the footballers.

Fantasy Players cards will be upgraded based on real-life performances

Information provided on FIFA Mobile's official website indicates Fantasy Players cards will have two potential OVR upgrades. This will be based on individual and club performances from four domestic league matches starting on May 6.

Individual Performance:

If any attacker or midfielder gets 2 goals or assists, they will obtain a +1 OVR upgrade.

If any defenders keep two clean sheets, they will get a +1 OVR upgrade. The defender must appear in the matches to be eligible for clean sheets.

Club Performance: If a player's current club stays undefeated in the next four games, the player will receive a +1 OVR upgrade.

Moreover, every Fantasy Players card can receive a maximum of +2 OVR upgrade.

Exciting Fantasy Players cards in FIFA Mobile

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has revealed 15 Fantasy Players who will have their unique cards. These players ply their trade in the top European leagues.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE Fantasy launches tomorrow.



How the Upgrades work go.ea.com/Fantasy23 Get Fantasy Players from the Store, Battle Pass, and Exchanges, all with OVR Upgrades based on real-life performances!Fantasy launches tomorrow.How the Upgrades work Get Fantasy Players from the Store, Battle Pass, and Exchanges, all with OVR Upgrades based on real-life performances! ⏫ Fantasy launches tomorrow. 🔮 How the Upgrades work 👉 go.ea.com/Fantasy23 https://t.co/4XQrcE29Ce

Here's a look at the complete list of Fantasy Players cards set to be included in FIFA Mobile:

Gabriel Jesus - 111 - ST, Brazil and Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic - 111 - ST, Serbia and Juventus

Ronald Araujo - 111 - CB, Uruguay and Barcelona

Paolo Dybala - 109 - CF, Argentina and AS Roma

Marcos Llorente - 110 - CM, Spain and Atletico Madrid

Eden Hazard - 109 - LW, Belgium and Real Madrid

Kaoru Mitoma - 109 - LM, Japan and Brighton and Hove Albion

Antony - 109 - RW, Brazil and Manchester United

Alexander Sorloth - 108 - ST, Norway and Real Sociedad

Calum Wilson - 108 - ST, England and Newcastle

Jose Gaya - 108 - LB, Spain and Valencia

Samuel Umtiti - 107 - CB, France and Lecce

Antonio Candreva - 107 - CAM, Italy and Salernitana

Oscar de Marcos - 106 - RB, Spain and Athletic Bilbao

Sergi Derder - 105 - CM, Spain and RCD Espanyol

However, if similar promos like Future Stars and Water Festival are to be followed, it can be seen that several other lower-rated cards are also incorporated. Hence, FIFA Mobile players should wait for the promo to go live in the game in a few hours.

