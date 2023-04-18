EA Sports announces Prime Heroes and Fantasy Players for FIFA Mobile, ongoing events to continue

The ongoing events in FIFA Mobile have been massively successful, and EA Sports has now confirmed the addition of two new events - Prime Heroes and Fantasy Players to the title via their official Twitter handle. Based on the announcement, the new promos will go live on FIFA Mobile on Thursday, April 20, and will be available for the forthcoming few weeks.

Similar to previous promos, Prime Heroes and Fantasy Players are expected to incorporate a plethora of new player cards, kits, and other items to elevate the gaming experience of football lovers across the world.

Things that FIFA Mobile players can expect from the upcoming Prime Heroes and Fantasy Players promos

While the Prime Heroes promo will witness a new sub-event being added to the Heroes Journey 23 event, Fantasy Players will arrive in the game as limited packs available in the Store in FIFA Mobile.

The upcoming Prime Heroes event will celebrate the success of prominent footballers who took the world of football by storm in the years gone by. The Prime Heroes event will be similar to the TOTY event and is expected to incorporate free as well as paid player cards.

These cards will have boosted stats which will enable gamers to make better teams for Division Rivals matches. Based on the leaks, the player cards of Diego Forlan, Nakata, Park Ji-Sung, and Yaya Toure will be some of the best attractions of the event.

Meanwhile, Fantasy Players will offer player cards with Overall Rating (OVR) upgrades based on real-life performances. Players from the top leagues will feature in these packs and will be similar to the Future Stars promo (already available in FIFA Mobile).

UCL, Future Stars, and Water Festival promos continue to offer new cards and items

The main attraction of FIFA Mobile is the ongoing UCL event, which offers several boosted player cards for users to add to their team. These include the likes of Gundogan, Onana, Kane, Rudiger, Koeman, and plenty of other cards. They can also get their hands on the 110-rated Frank Lampard Icon card.

Furthermore, both Future Stars and Water Festival promos are available as packs in the in-game Store. While the former offers cards for young footballers, the latter offers cards from the TOTY events. Both promos offer free as well as paid packs that players can choose to open and get exclusive rewards contained in them.

